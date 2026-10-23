Carrie season 2 is happening: Mike Flanagan plans to take Stephen King's horror story beyond the infamous prom

Carrie White’s story is getting another chapter. Prime Video has renewed Mike Flanagan’s horror series Carrie for a second season, following a strong debut that reportedly took it to the top spot on the streaming platform in more than 105 countries. Premiering on October 7, 2026, the series gives Stephen King’s famous horror story a new spin, taking its troubled teenage protagonist beyond the events of the original novel. The renewal comes as the first season leaves viewers with several unanswered questions.

Carrie gets season 2 renewal: Will Summer H. Howell's Carrie face a bigger world of psychic powers and new threats?

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Mike Flanagan wants to take Carrie beyond prom night

Carrie has remained one of Stephen King’s best-known characters for five decades. But for Mike, the story was never meant to end with the infamous prom night. The showrunner has previously spoken about his plans to explore Carrie’s life beyond the events of the novel, and the second season will give him an opportunity to do just that.

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“For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next,” said showrunner Mike Flanagan. “I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White.”

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{{^usCountry}} Stephen King, who is also an executive producer on the series, is equally enthusiastic about what lies ahead. “Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stephen King, who is also an executive producer on the series, is equally enthusiastic about what lies ahead. “Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Summer H. Howell leads the new adaptation

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The series follows Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), a teenager who has grown up largely cut off from the outside world under the watch of her deeply religious mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s death forces her to attend public high school, Carrie finds herself dealing with classmates, online humiliation and a growing awareness of her telekinetic powers.

Casting the lead role was an extensive process, with nearly 1,500 actors reading for the part before Howell was selected. The supporting cast includes Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder and Matthew Lillard. Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli and Heather Graham appear as recurring guest stars.

How does the season 1 end?

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, breaking away from the original novel’s tragic conclusion. Carrie survives the destruction of her town and leaves with Emaline, a fellow teenager with telekinetic powers. Their journey could take them into a much larger world of people with unusual mental abilities, connected to a mysterious psychic played by Kate Siegel. The setup hints that Season 2 could take the story in a direction that goes well beyond the familiar tale of a bullied teenager pushed to her limits.

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All eight episodes of Carrie Season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video.