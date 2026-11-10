Daniel Radcliffe is unsure if he will watch Harry Potter series, says eight hours is a lot to watch anything

Daniel Radcliffe played the role of the boy who lived for a decade as it became one of the beloved characters of all time. Now, the actor is ready to let a new generation take over the world of Harry Potter, but that does not necessarily mean he will be watching their journey unfold. The actor has admitted that he is unsure about tuning in to HBO's upcoming series, based on J.K. Rowling's books.

Daniel Radcliffe on new Harry Potter series

Daniel Radcliffe is unsure if he will be watch HBO Max series Harry Potter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the actor was asked if he would watch the new adaptation. He did not have a definite answer and said, "I don't know if I will, honestly."

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Daniel explained that his long association with the franchise is one reason he may give the show a miss. He also pointed out that watching television is not something he does regularly. In fact, there are several popular shows he has never got around to watching. "I've been in a lot of Harry Potter already. Also, I don't watch any TV. I haven't seen Breaking Bad. I haven't seen Mad Men. I haven't seen some of the real classics. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch," he said.

Harry Potter series begins with The Philosopher’s Stone

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{{^usCountry}} HBO will bring the wizarding world to television next month with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The first season will have eight episodes and revisit the events of the first book, introducing the story to a new generation of viewers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HBO will bring the wizarding world to television next month with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The first season will have eight episodes and revisit the events of the first book, introducing the story to a new generation of viewers. {{/usCountry}}

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Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want to give the new Harry Potter any advice

Although the actor may not be planning to watch the series, he has already made an effort to welcome its new lead. Dominic McLaughlin, who has been cast as Harry Potter, received a letter from the actor, who wanted to wish him well as he takes on one of the most recognisable roles in pop culture.

"He's got it, he doesn't need any advice from me," Daniel said. Explaining his decision to stay out of the way, he added, "If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they'll be like, 'Dan said you should do this.' And I'm like, I don't want to haunt this poor child through interviews! So I have no advice for him. He's gonna be amazing. And I will get to meet him some day, and I'm very excited about that."

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Who are playing Harry, Hermione and Ron in the new series?

The new HBO series will introduce fresh cast to play the central characters of the franchise. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will take on the role of Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron Weasley.

The series also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The series arrives on JioHotstar on December 25.