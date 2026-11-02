Dead-End Job ending explained: What happens to Byeon Hyeok Jun's father? Does he survive? Breaking down Lee Jae Wook's Netflix horror-comedy finale

A job that promises 50 times the minimum wage sounds like a dream, especially when you are buried in debt. But what if getting that money means putting your life on the line every single day? That is the strange bargain at the heart of Dead-End Job, a South Korean series that takes the desperation of finding work and gives it a terrifying twist. The eight-episode Netflix k-drama premiered worldwide on October 30, 2026, after its screening at the Busan International Film Festival. Directed by Kim Da Min, the series moves between supernatural horror, dark comedy and mystery as it follows people willing to take up almost any job to make ends meet.

Dead-End Job ending explained: The truth about the Spider Staffing Agency and the fate of Byeon Hyeok Jun's father in Lee Jae Wook's new horror comedy drama. (Netflix)

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Dead-End Job plot

Byeon Hyeok Jun (Lee Jae Wook) is struggling to stay afloat as debts pile up and loan sharks close in on him. With his life going nowhere and little left to hold on to, he stumbles upon an unusual job listing for the Spider Staffing Agency, also known as the Spyder Human Resource Center. The pay is almost too good to be true, with daily wages ranging from 50 to 200 times the minimum wage, all paid in cash. But there is a catch. Employees must sign a strict non-disclosure agreement, and there is no guarantee they will make it through their shift alive.

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Hyeok Jun soon takes up these assignments, only to discover that the agency has a connection to his own family. His father, Byeon Min Su, vanished 20 years ago while battling debt, and Hyeok Jun learns that he, too, had worked for the agency. Determined to find out what happened, Hyeok Jun turns to his younger sister, Byeon Ji Yoon (Kim Min Ha), and Eum Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), a mysterious investigator who is looking into the organisation. Their search brings them closer to Mr. S (Lee Hee Joon), the agency's seemingly unflappable head, and the dark truth behind the unusually well-paid jobs.

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What happened in the episodes? (Spoilers)

{{^usCountry}} Every job Hyeok Jun takes comes with a new nightmare. In the first episode, he stumbles upon a suspicious flyer under a bridge over the Han River and decides to take up the offer. His first assignment pairs him with fellow worker Choi Hee Dong (guest star Choi Hyun Wook), but the two quickly realise that this is no regular workplace. Trapped in a facility filled with medical test subjects and elevator doors that seem to have a mind of their own, they must rely on a strange set of instructions left in a notepad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every job Hyeok Jun takes comes with a new nightmare. In the first episode, he stumbles upon a suspicious flyer under a bridge over the Han River and decides to take up the offer. His first assignment pairs him with fellow worker Choi Hee Dong (guest star Choi Hyun Wook), but the two quickly realise that this is no regular workplace. Trapped in a facility filled with medical test subjects and elevator doors that seem to have a mind of their own, they must rely on a strange set of instructions left in a notepad. {{/usCountry}}

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The second episode brings an even stranger encounter. Hyeok Jun is sent on a road trip with Cho Jun Seop (guest star Yoon Kyung Ho), where they come across a terrifying creature dressed as a French Pierrot mime. The bizarre entity is as unpredictable as it is violent. It eats an entire gimbap, foil and all, turns Jun Seop into a severed head and attacks people without warning. Hyeok Jun soon understands that fighting the creature is not going to help. Instead, he has to figure out what triggers its behaviour. He discovers that the Pierrot responds to genuine sadness and compassion, and showing it empathy is what ultimately helps him survive.

The horror takes a different shape in Episodes 4 and 6, when Hyeok Jun finds himself working at the Midnight Fantasy Cinema. There, he comes across a deeply disturbed cinephile (Cho Hyun Chul) and an equally unsettling cinema manager (Yoon Byung Hee). Episode 6, titled The Walls Don't Talk, takes him to an abandoned construction site, where a menacing foreman (Ko Chang Seok) makes an already frightening assignment even more dangerous. As with his earlier jobs, Hyeok Jun has to understand the rules of this strange workplace before it is too late.

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The final two episodes shift the focus from Hyeok Jun's individual assignments to the mystery behind the staffing agency. Eum Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), who has been helping him investigate the organisation, turns out to have a troubled past of her own. Forty years ago, she was a union member at Kyungil Textile, where relentless work and a brutal factory crackdown shaped her life. While trying to escape the violence, she crossed a mysterious portal. When she eventually returned, she found that decades had passed and an amusement park had come up on the site of the factory.

Mr. S sees Yeon Joo as a monster, but her reasons for wanting to destroy the agency go much further than revenge. She has no interest in simply shutting it down. Instead, she wants to open the portal and unleash the creatures from the other world, even if that means bringing everything to an end. After witnessing the cruelty of the workplace and the system that allowed it to thrive, Yeon Joo has reached a point where she no longer believes there is anything left worth saving.

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The official poster of Lee Jae Wook in Dead-End Job.

Dead-End Job ending explained

The story reaches its turning point at the abandoned amusement park, where the gateway to the other world lies. Yeon Joo gets Hyeok Jun to open the portal, despite Mr. S's attempts to stop them. As the confrontation unfolds, Mr. S finally explains why the agency operates the way it does. He believes that sending a handful of workers to face the supernatural creatures is a necessary sacrifice to keep the gateway in check and protect the rest of the world.

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Hyeok Jun, however, refuses to buy into this argument. He points out that these workers took up the jobs because they were desperate for money and wanted to get their lives back on track. They never agreed to become sacrifices for a system that saw their lives as expendable. As soon as the gateway opens, creatures from the other world begin pouring out. Yeon Joo turns against Mr. S, breaks his hands and throws him into the portal before disappearing into it herself. Hyeok Jun is caught in the chaos and pulled into the other world, where he finally finds his missing father, Min Su.

But the reunion is nothing like what Hyeok Jun had hoped for. Min Su is trapped inside a bizarre, never-ending television game show called Challenge! A Father's Miracle. Years of suffering have left him almost unrecognisable, reduced to a shadow of his former self. All that remains is his desperate need to provide for his family. Even in this condition, Min Su thinks only of his son. He hands Hyeok Jun some money and urges him to get out while he still can. Ji Yoon manages to bring her brother back to the human world, and the two siblings work together to seal the gateway. They have managed to stop the immediate threat, but the agency's influence and the system behind it are far from gone.

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In the closing moments, Hyeok Jun is seen doing an ordinary part-time job as he tries to pay off his debts. Just when things seem to be settling down, he receives a pre-recorded message from Mr. S, who was believed to be dead. The message comes with an offer that Hyeok Jun never expected: Mr. S wants him to take over as the manager of the Spider Staffing Agency. He leaves him with a question about whether he would run things differently if he were finally in charge.

Meanwhile, Ji Yoon gets a job offer from Kyungil Group, the corporation secretly funding the agency. The series ends with Hyeok Jun about to respond to Mr. S's offer, but cuts to black before viewers can hear his answer. Whether he will take the job or walk away is left open, setting up one final question about what power can do to someone who has spent his life on the receiving end of exploitation.

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What does the ending of Dead-End Job mean?

Dead-End Job may be filled with supernatural creatures and terrifying encounters, but its real horror comes from something far more familiar: the fear of being poor and having no way out. The series makes it clear that sometimes the struggle to make ends meet can be more frightening than any ghost.

As far as show's renewal is concerned. Netflix has not announced a second season as it is currently listed as a limited series on the platform. That said, the finale leaves a few questions unanswered. Hyeok Jun is offered the chance to take over as manager of the Spider Staffing Agency, while Ji Yoon receives a job offer from Kyungil Group. Both developments suggest that the agency's operations and the larger organisation behind them could still have a role to play. Whether Netflix chooses to revisit this world remains to be seen.