Divya Agarwal says Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s is ‘reality show pairing’, can’t be compared with her and Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal, who became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT, grabbed eyeballs with her ongoing feud with friend-turned-rival Shamita Shetty on the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya reflected on what went wrong between them and how she felt when she found out about Shamita questioning her relationship with Varun Sood.

Talking about her fallout with Shamita after starting out as friends, Divya called her ‘bossy’. “I don’t like to change anyone, I just want people to embrace themselves. When I say that, I believe in that and I do that. When I don’t want anyone to change me, I also don’t go out there and keep telling people, ‘Change yourself into this’ or ‘Don’t do this, do this’. Shamita had that way of loving people and she said time and again, ‘I was caring for you, I was loving for you’, but honestly, this is a show and I met her only for two-three days,” she said.

“So I wouldn’t know if she cares for me or what is going on, because in the outside world, I was always an independent woman, I did not allow anyone to answer for me in real life. I was expecting the same in the show,” she added.

Divya said that she wanted friends inside the Bigg Boss OTT house that she could just talk to and ‘relax’, not someone who tried to ‘change’ or ‘correct’ her. “If I am going wrong, I am completely responsible for it. I want to make mistakes in life, so that I can learn from it. That was the whole idea. I didn’t want anyone to change me. Maybe that’s the reason why we didn’t work well together but I love her bossy attitude. I am saying she is bossy but I love that about her and I want her to take that compliment gracefully,” she said.

Last week, Divya had a tearful reunion with Varun, as he visited the Bigg Boss OTT house to support her. While Varun was there, he confronted Shamita for making comments about his relationship with Divya.

“Aapko lagta hai ki shaadi nahi hogi ya phir (You think we won’t get married or) we won’t end up together,” Varun told Shamita. He reminded her that she does not know him and asked her not to make any judgments about him.

Divya said that she was ‘shocked to another level’ when she found out that Shamita questioned her relationship with Varun. Divya also said that Shamita and Raqesh Bapat were a ‘reality show pairing’, while she and Varun were a real-life couple, and it was ‘silly’ to compare the two.

“I was shocked to another level because she was always so offended when I said things about her and Raqesh, when I could see it. It wasn’t like I don’t know Raqesh as a person or I don’t know Shamita as a person, I don’t know both the sides. It wasn’t like that, I knew both the sides very well. I knew what was going on. But when I used to raise my voice or give opinions about them, she used to get very offended,” she said.

“She is talking about somebody out of this game show, who is in my family, and there is a difference between reality show pairings and a real-life pairing. You are comparing your reality show pairing to a real-life connection? I think it was a very silly comment. Varun and I are very used to these kinds of comments and trolling. We have always said that time will tell. I invited her to my wedding anyway, I told her that when we get married, I will definitely call you,” she added.