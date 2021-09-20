Bigg Boss OTT fan reacts to video of Divya Agarwal ignoring media post win, calls her ‘undeserving’. Varun Sood replies

A Twitter user called Divya Agarwal an ‘undeserving winner’ and cited a video of her ignoring the media after exiting the Bigg Boss OTT house. The viewer wrote, “Undeserving winner for me. And what arrogance even after getting out of the house. Why would she not make a few seconds for the press and public?”

Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood came to her defence. He replied to the post, “Cause they jumped in front of the moving car. Plus we couldn’t tell them what the results were.”

On Saturday, Divya became the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT, a digital spin-off of the reality show, hosted by Karan Johar, that aired on Voot. She beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty in the race for the trophy.

Varun has been defending Divya against online criticism. On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter, “Alright!! Just want to address those people who are saying #BB15 asli ghar hai. Toh #BBOTT nakli tha kya? Nakli tha toh itni fight kyu maari (Bigg Boss 15 is the real deal. So, was Bigg Boss OTT fake? If it was fake, then what was the need to fight so much)? P.S photos coming in the evening.” Varun Sood hit back at those undermining Divya Agarwal’s Bigg Boss OTT win.

When a fan of Pratik Sehajpal replied to the tweet saying, “BB15 is real #PratikSehajpal,” Varun reiterated his question: “Toh ye nakli tha toh itni fight kyu maari (If Bigg Boss OTT was fake, then what was the need to fight so much).”

For most of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya played solo. While she did not have a connection at first, she paired up with Zeeshan Khan in the first week, after he ditched his existing connection, Urfi Javed. However, she was left alone again after he was evicted from the show for displaying violent behaviour.