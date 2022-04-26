Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Escaype Live trailer: Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi-starrer web series brings forth the dark side of social media. Watch
  • Escaype Live trailer: The Disney+ Hotstar web series tackles a unique concept--how far will one go on social media to achieve their dreams and get rich.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 05:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s new web series Escaype Live released on Tuesday. The series, which tackles the lives of several people associated with a video-streaming social media app called Escaype Live, piqued the curiosity of fans. The show follows how six users of the app cross every boundary and limit in a bid to win a grand prize of 3 crore announced by the app’s makers. Also read: Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to sob stories on reality shows: 'Feels fake, these shows become too contrived'

The trailer opens with an introduction to the TikTok-like app where a voice over says that with its help , “anyone with a phone can become a star”. We get a glimpse of Siddharth, who seems to be playing an employee at Escaype Live. Then the trailer gives a glimpse of different users of the app across India—a parkour artiste, an influencer, a little girl popular as dancing queen, a girl from Varanasi, and a cam girl specializing in adult content.

The narrative then kicks into high gear as we see Jaaved Jaaferi as the face behind the voice-over, and he announces a competition where whoever gets the most likes stands to win 3 crore. This spurs the users to put forward their A-game and even endanger themselves in a bid to win this grand prize. As Siddharth’s character tries to put a stop to it before the contestants go overboard, he is reprimanded by his top bosses for hurting their business. The caption for the trailer reads, “6 lives. 3 crores. 1 contest. Endless consequences. How far will you go for your dreams?”

Fans were all praises for the trailer and the series’ unique concept. One fan commented, “What a trailer Man . Can't wait For this series.” Many comments noted how the tone of the trailer shifts from happy-go-lucky to dark in a snap. “Suddenly trailer changes to another level,” read one comment. Many fans of dancer-turned-actor Sumedh Mudgalkar commented that they were eager to watch him in his new avatar.

The show boasts of a strong ensemble cast, including, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and Aadyaa Sharma.

Talking about what made him direct this one-of-a-kind series, director Siddharth Kumar Tewary said, “I wanted to tell a story of the world we live in today, where social media is not just a habit but has become a form of emotional expression." The series will stream on the social media platform from May 20.

