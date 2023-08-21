EXCLUSIVE: Indian Matchmaking’s Ashima Chauhaan files FIR against husband Pradhyuman Maloo for domestic violence

After rejecting 150 marriage proposals and having high expectations about the girl he would marry, in the first season of Indian Matchmaking in 2020, Sima Taparia’s client and entrepreneur Pradhyuman Maloo appeared on the second season after finding a partner off-screen, in actor-model Ashima Chauhaan by himself, in 2022. We have now exclusively learnt that the Mumbai Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Pradhyuman Maloo and his family, for allegations of domestic violence filed by his wife Ashima.

Ashima Chauhaan and Pradhyuman Maloo got married in 2022

It was shown in the episode that the two were together since two years and had a grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan in February, 2022. However, Chauhaan left their home in September 2022, and as per the FIR filed by her, she allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse by her husband and his family, and her family was also allegedly subjected to blackmail and harassment.

Advocate Anmol Bartaria, representing Chauhaan, tells us, “The allegations with FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with law.” He also shares that Chauhaan is not in the mental state to comment bearing utmost trauma and is currently, with her family in Bengaluru.

We reached out to Maloo regarding the FIR filed against him and he gave a surprising response. “I don’t know about it. To the best of my knowledge we are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our martial issues amicably,” he remarks. Commenting on the matter, Rushali Rai, who was one of the potential matches for Maloo expresses disbelief and says, “He doesn’t seem like that person. I heard that they are breaking up but didn’t know about domestic violence. As far as I’ve known him, this can’t be true.”