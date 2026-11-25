New Delhi, Jitendra Kumar and Priya Bapat-starrer psychological thriller "Dalimb" will premiere on Zee5 on December 4, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday as it unveiled the trailer of the film.

Jitendra Kumar, Priya Bapat-starrer 'Dalimb' to premiere ZEE5 in December more less

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Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and directed by Priya Aven, the film revolves around two unsettling mysteries a missing child and a man who has escaped from a psychiatric facility which set the stage for an investigation marked by suspense and unexpected turns.

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Set against the backdrop of suburban, middle-class Mumbai, "Dalimb" explores the hidden realities of seemingly ordinary neighbourhoods, where concealed lives, fractured relationships and buried secrets gradually come to the surface.

Kumar plays Suraaj, while Bapat portrays Nimisha, a police officer.

Aven said the film's mystery unfolds not just through the investigation but also through the emotions, anxieties and uncertainties of the characters caught in it.

"With 'Dalimb', we wanted to create a world where the mystery unfolds not just through the investigation, but also through the emotions, anxieties and uncertainties of those caught within it," she said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "Panchayat" star Kumar said the film's premise and the layers that unfold as the story progresses drew him to the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Panchayat" star Kumar said the film's premise and the layers that unfold as the story progresses drew him to the project. {{/usCountry}}

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"What drew me to 'Dalimb' was the intriguing premise and the many layers that unfold as the story progresses. It is a film that keeps you questioning what you know and constantly challenges your understanding of the characters and their circumstances," he said.

Bapat said the film brings together suspense and human emotions with the story also focusing on understanding the people and circumstances surrounding the mysteries.

"What I found interesting about 'Dalimb' was the way the story brings together suspense and deeply human emotions. It is not just about solving a mystery, but also about understanding the people and circumstances surrounding it," she said.

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Bapat said exploring the different layers of her character while being part of a psychological thriller was an exciting experience.

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