Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa roast Samay Raina over India's Got Latent controversy: 'He has a monthly pass to court'

Comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa were the guest panellists on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2, which was released on Friday. During the episode, Kiku and Harssh left no stone unturned in roasting Samay and made several jokes about how the comedian had to shut down Season 1 of the show following the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. Comedians Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Harssh Limbachiyaa featured on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent Season 2.

Kiku and Harssh roast Samay Raina After the show began, Samay listed all the sponsors his show had managed to secure. Seeing the long list of sponsors, Kiku Sharda cracked a joke and said, “You have got so many sponsors? I thought that the way this place gets torn down so often, your only sponsors would be cement and metal bars,” the comedian quipped. His comment left the entire panel in splits.

Later in the show, Harssh brought up the time Samay landed in legal trouble after Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment resulted in massive backlash. Joking that Samay has now become a professional when it comes to visiting courts and dealing with legal issues, Harssh Limbachiyaa said, “Say what you will, but I never made it to the highest court. He has a monthly pass. He goes there and marks his attendance. He says, ‘We will worry about the scandal later. Just mark me present.'”

Meanwhile, Samay had already expressed his admiration for Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Harssh Limbachiyaa on Instagram before the episode aired. He wrote on his Instagram Story, “I grew up watching Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and so many shows written by Harsh Limbachiya. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way.”