Is India’s Got Latent returning on May 9? Viral clip sparks buzz around second season of Samay Raina’s show

In 2025, India’s Got Latent turned Samay Raina into one of the most talked-about creators on the internet. However, the show’s blockbuster run came to an abrupt halt after a controversial remark by guest Ranveer Allahbadia sparked backlash, prompting Samay to pull down all the episodes. Now, Samay is gearing up to bring back the second season of the show, and here are the hints about when it is expected to drop. Last year, Samay Raina confirmed during his Delhi show that India’s Got Latent will return with Season 2.

What we know about second season of India’s Got Latent Last year, Samay Raina confirmed during his Delhi show that India’s Got Latent will return with Season 2.

Now, speculation surrounding Season 2 of the show has been gaining traction online after a video featuring Balraj Ghai, a close friend and collaborator of Samay Raina, hinted at a possible release timeline. The excitement further escalated when Samay recently interacted with fans during an Instagram AMA session.

Responding to a question about the show’s return, the comedian spoke about the new season of the show. “I’m enjoying this break for the entire month right now. After that, I’ll start planning," Samay said during the AMA.

Shortly after Samay’s AMA session, a video featuring Balraj began circulating across social media and quickly grabbed attention online. In the clip, Balraj appeared to hint that Season 2 of the show could kick off on May 9.

“Honestly speaking, I am so grateful right now. I am so happy that everything is falling back into place. Sab sahi ja raha hai finally (Everything is going well, finally). And ab bas main May 9 ke liye ruka hun, second season drop hoga aur phir uske baad duniya bhaai jo…(And now, I’m just waiting for May 9. The second season will drop, and after that, the world will…),” Balraj is heard saying in the clip, which seems to be from a podcast.