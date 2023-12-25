Koffee With Karan promo: Sharmila Tagore reveals ‘embarrassing’ stories about Saif Ali Khan. Watch

The new promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 is here and for the first time, its Sharmila Tagore on the couch with son Saif Ali Khan. And the promo seems exciting enough to pick the curiosity of the viewers as Sharmila shares an unheard story about one of Saif's romantic outings. Saif, on the other hand, said it was totally “exaggerated” and asked if they were on the couch just to share “embarrassing stories” about him. Also read: Koffee with Karan season 8: Kareena Kapoor owns that she's ‘apni favourite’, but Alia Bhatt shies away Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore in a still from Koffee With Karan 8 promo.

Saif and Sharmila on Koffee With Karan

The Koffee With Karan promo opens with Saif and Sharmila arriving on the sets, twinning in black. Sharmila expresses how she has no idea what to expect from her appearance on the show. Addressing the mother-son relationship, Karan asks Sharmila the last time she reprimanded Saif. While Sharmila was still trying to recall, Saif said, “quite a minute ago” and she agreed.

Karan went on to ask Saif one way Kareena had rubbed off on him. Saif couldn't get the question, leading Karan to explain that it wasn't a vulgar question after all.

When Saif went on a date with an air-hostess

The highlight of the promo is when Karan asked Sharmila to reveal more details about one unheard story about Saif from his college days. Probably talking about the time he had landed in England for further studies, she said, “He didn't go to the university. He asked the air-hostess out and they went out somewhere”. Saif interfered to add that was “very exaggerated” but Sharmila reminded him that it was for her to tell. Karan also asked him to maintain protocol. Saif asked if they were on the Koffee With Karan couch just to share “embarrassing” stories about him.

Karan Johar shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: “A royal brew is on the menu for this week! Catch the mother - son duo, Sharmila Tagore & Saif Ali Khan on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8.”

Viewers looked very impressed with Karan's lineup of guests this season. A fan called Saif and Sharmila's combination, “Classy mother-son duo.” Another commented, “Thank you Karan .. looking forward for this!! Finally someone worth watching on couch.” One more wrote, “Woowwwwww going to be the BEST EPISODE! Can’t wait.” A comment also read, “Finally one good cast @karanjohar.”

