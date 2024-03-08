Maharani season 3 X reviews: Fans laud Huma Qureshi for her performance as Rani Bharti

The third season of the web-series Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, and Amit Sial in the lead roles, was released on Sony LIV this week. The series, that sees Huma play Rani Bharati is set in Bihar and explores the state's politics with real-life inspiration. From lauding the lead actor’s performances to criticising the shift in focus, here’s how netizens felt about the show. (Also Read: OTT releases to watch this weekend: HanuMan, Showtime, Merry Christmas, Maharani S3, Damsel and more) Huma Qureshi in a still from the season 3 of Maharani

‘Maintains pace but focus has shifted’

One fan wrote on X that it’s rare to see an Indian series touch politics, lauding the OTT platform for funding a third season of the show. They wrote, “No one makes series on politics. I guess for obvious reasons. Even so, #Maharani - now in Season 3 - stands out for me as consistently excellent. Good on @SonyLIV to keep this running. (sic)”

Another fan however pointed out that while the series maintained the pacing of the previous season, there was a shift in tone, shifting from focus on politics to revenge. They wrote, “#MaharaniSeason3 Review. It maintains the same feeling & pacing like it's previous seasons #HumaQureshi as Rani is just (fire emoji). I just (heart emoji) the character of Gauri Babu. Twist & Turns were also Great. Although it felt like they focus more on Revenge driven story with dirty politics. #Maharani. (sic)”

‘Huma steals the show’

Many also lauded Huma and Amit’s performances in the series. One wrote that ‘this Maharani is here to rule for long,’ writing, “#MaharaniSeason3 Must watch web series. In web if first session Hit then Tuff to create same magic on sesson2 and sesson 3. #maharani3 What a series. More drama more politics and Damdaar acting. #HumaQureshi and #amitsial Steal the show. (sic)”

Another fan wrote, “There are some actors who, with their performance, take the project a notch higher, & that's what @humasqureshi does in #MaharaniSeason3! Just watch the series for Huma as she once again reminds us what a brilliant performer she is! Rani Bharti ki Jai Ho! #HumaQureshi #Maharani3. (sic)”

‘Love the costume work’

One fan pointed out that they loved Amit’s costumes in the series, writing on X, “#MaharaniSeason3 - A delightful watch!!! Simply loved the work of #CostumeDesigner for Naveen Babu & especially Episode 5 which nailed the hammer in the head / the serial. Worth it - Go for it. (sic)”

“Just finished #Maharani Season 3. What a splendid & master class from #HumaQureshi who plays Bihar CM act. Its all about fusion & Jumble of real #BiharPolitics, (sic)” a fan wrote on X, stating that they enjoyed the series overall.

About Maharani

Maharani has been created by Subhash Kapoor and is directed by Saurabh Bhave. Subhash Kapoor has written the show along with Nandan Singh and Umashankar Singh. It also stars Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah. It released on SonLiv on March 7.

