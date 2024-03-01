March 2024 upcoming web series: BTS J-Hope's docuseries, Showtime, Maharani 3, Sunflower 2, Maamla Legal Hai and more

In March 2024, several web series, including Hope On The Street, Showtime, Queen of Tears, Maharani 3, and Sunflower 2, will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Manhunt, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, and Invincible, among others. (Also Read | BTS Jungkook to Benny Blanco, J-Hope shocks with 7 unexpected features on new album HOTS) Fans can watch Hope On The Street, Showtime and Maharani 3 in March.

As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in March.

1) Hope On The Street

BTS member J-Hope is all set to come up with a docuseries titled Hope On The Street. It is a 6-episode docuseries that highlights the rapper's story and love for dancing as he begins a new journey in his 12th year since debut, returning to his dancer roots. Accompanied by his former instructor, the popping champion Boogaloo Kin, J-Hope explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way, as per a statement. The project will also feature songs from his special album Hope On The Street Vol 1. It will be out on Prime Video on March 28. Episodes will be released weekly every Thursday and Friday.

2) Showtime

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million-dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Showtime will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

3) Maharani 3

Directed by Saurabh Bhave, the third season of Maharani 3 features Huma Qureshi as Maharani aka Rani Bharti. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Maharani 3 will be out on March 7.

4) Maamla Legal Hai

Rahul Pandey has directed the upcoming courtroom drama show. It stars Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal and Anant V Joshi, among others. The show brings out the lives of the lawyers of Patparganj District Court. The series is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 1.

5) Sunflower 2

The second season of the web show stars Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma. It will premier on Zee5 on March 1. The trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humour and mystery, while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta.

6) Manhunt

Monica Beletsky, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, created the new limited series. Manhunt is an upcoming, seven-part true crime limited series starring Tobias Menzies. It also stars Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater. Carl Franklin directed the first two episodes of the series, which will debut on Apple TV+ The first two episodes will air on Friday, March 15, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19.

7) Queen of Tears

Department store queen Hong Hae In and supermarket prince Baek Hyun Woo get entangled in a miraculously twisted love story. The married couple strives through an unceasing streak of chaos and crisis after crisis but makes it out together despite everything seeking to destroy them. It will release on March 9 on tvN and Netflix. The show stars Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin.

8) The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy 2

Eugene Levy, this time, is embarking on a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the travel series follows Eugene as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. The second season will premiere on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on Friday, March 8, with additional episodes to debut each week through Friday, April 12.

9) Constellation

It is an eight-part, conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks. Constellation stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. Directed by Michelle MacLaren, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Joseph Cedar, Constellation also stars James D'Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa. It will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through March 27.

10) Invincible 2

The second half of the second season of the animated superhero series will be out on March 14 on Prime Video, with new episodes airing weekly. It's an eight-episode season and is based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The show stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and JK Simmons.

