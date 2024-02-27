BTS Jungkook to Benny Blanco, J-Hope shocks with 7 unexpected features on new album HOTS

BTS J-Hope just dropped the bombshell! Before his much-awaited return, the third oldest member of the widely acclaimed K-pop sensation has revealed the star-studded roster of featured artists on his upcoming album. The BTS rapper is gearing up to introduce his latest project, a six-track OST album, set to offer listeners an immersive musical experience. Now that the tracklist has been unveiled, fans are left in awe of the impressive lineup of collaborating artists. BTS Jungkook to Benny Blanco, J-Hope shocks with 7 unexpected features on new album(Bighit music, Benny Blanco IG)

BTS J-Hope’s Hope On The Street Vol. 1 tracklist

On The Street Solo version

The eagerly anticipated solo rendition of on the Street has been announced. The track is likely to serve as the title track of the forthcoming album, marking a significant moment for Hobi to shine individually.

BTS’ Jungkook to feature on J-Hope’s I Wonder…..

The golden maknae of the group Jungkook’s long desire to collaborate with his hyung is finally coming true. The Standing Next to You crooner has made it to the collab list with I Wonder…. And we wonder what the song is about.

lock / unlock with Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers

This unexpected collaboration took us by surprise. Renowned Hollywood record producer Benny Blanco, known for his work with artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, is teaming up with J-Hope for a new project. Joining them is the legendary American record producer Nile Rodgers, co-founder of Chic, for the track Lock / unlock.

i don’t know with Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM

Confirming earlier speculations, both Yunjin and J-Hope, known for their dynamic dancing prowess, are collaborating on a new track titled I Don’t Know.

what if… dance mix with JINBO the SuperFreak

Coming up next is a thrilling dance remix of what if… featuring South Korean hip-hop artist JINBO the SuperFreak. JINBO has a history of working with BTS on multiple projects.

NEURON with Gaeko and yoonmirae

Yet another report has been confirmed true. The track celebrates J-Hope's NEURON Dance Crew roots in an electrifying joint effort with Gaeko and Yoonmirae.