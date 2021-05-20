Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Maharani trailer: Huma Qureshi is made Bihar's CM against her will but ready to fight patriarchy
Maharani trailer: Huma Qureshi is made Bihar's CM against her will but ready to fight patriarchy

  The first trailer of Maharani is out and Huma Qureshi plays the lead role in the Sony Liv web show. It is created by Subhash Kapoor and is slated to release on May 28.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Actor Huma Qureshi shared the first trailer of her upcoming web series, Maharani on Thursday afternoon. The show is created by Subhash Kapoor and also features Vineet Kumar and Amit Sial.

Huma plays the titular role of an uneducated woman, the wife of a former chief minister, who is forced to take up the responsibilities of the CM's post against her wishes.

With clear mentions of a Bihar chief minister forcing his reluctant wife to take over as the state's CM, Maharani models Huma's character on former chief minister Rabri Devi. While Rabri Devi took charge of the CM's office when her husband, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav faced charges of corruption, Huma's character is handed over the responsibility when her husband is shot.

The trailer shows that Rani Bharti (Huma) maybe uneducated in the mannerisms of the political world and power game but, she is not devoid of a will to fight patriarchy. The trailer ends with her onscreen husband telling Huma, "I am not sure who harmed me more, the guy who shot me, or you."

Tagging many from the crew of Maharani Huma wrote on Instagram, "Maharani Trailer !! A political drama set in the 90’s where among the traditional satraps there was an emerging voice.. how will an illiterate woman survive this?"

Also read: Deepika Singh responds to criticism over her photoshoot in Mumbai storm

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor, who is also producing it. Sohum Shah, Kani Kusruti will also be seen in the show that premieres on May 28.

