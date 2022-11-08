Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Mumbai Police register FIR against comedian Vir Das, Netflix on charges of copyright infringement

Mumbai Police register FIR against comedian Vir Das, Netflix on charges of copyright infringement

web series
Published on Nov 08, 2022 03:24 PM IST

Mumbai Police have filed a complaint against comedian Vir Das and Netflix for allegedly violating copyright laws.

Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against comedian Vir Das.
Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against comedian Vir Das.
PTI |

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Vir Das, two other persons and online streaming platform Netflix on charges of copyright rules violation following a complaint by a producer, an official said on Tuesday. Noted theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani in his police complaint said that in October 2010, his company signed a contract with Vir to produce a show. (Also read: Complaint filed against Vir Das as row over 'two Indias' video heats up)

In January 2020, when Gidwani saw a promo of a new show of Vir Das on Netflix, the producer realised that some content had allegedly been copied from the previous show (of 2010) with a few changes, the official from Cuffe Parade police station said. Based on Gidwani's complaint, a case was registered on November 4 against Das, two other persons and Netflix service under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that an investigation is on into the case.

On Monday, right-wing group 'Hindu Janajagruti Samiti' approached the police in Bengaluru, seeking cancellation of a show by Vir Das, alleging that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and show India in bad light to the world. Last year also, police complaints were filed against Das over one of his videos, following which the comedian had issued a statement saying his comments were not intended to insult the country.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vir das
vir das

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out