Viewers hate to see their favourite shows cancelled, and that is exactly what has now happened with a beloved Netflix series. Heartstopper – Alice Oseman’s queer, British, coming-of-age rom-com series – has kept audiences hooked since 2022. However, the series is not returning for a fourth season after three successful seasons. Netflix has canceled THIS beloved series after 3 seasons (Netflix screenshot/YouTube)

But wait, there’s good news! While the show is not returning for a season 4, fans are getting a Heartstopper feature film, where they can say “hello” to Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) one last time.

The film will be directed by Wash Westmoreland. Oseman is also an executive producer, alongside Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Locke, and Connor. The movie will serve as a series finale.

Netflix made the announcement on April 22 – the third anniversary of Heartstopper’s 2022 premiere. The film will pick up after the Season 3 finale, and Nick and Charlie's story will finally be brought to a close.

‘Cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion’

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story," writer and creator Oseman said in a statement, Teen Vogue reported. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Tudum By Netflix confirmed in October 2024 that Oseman was in talks with Netflix and the series production company See-Saw Films about a possible return. “As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible,” Oseman said, “there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we’re doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

Oseman shared another update in February this year at a Waterstones in-conversation event in Lincoln celebrating 10 Years of Nick and Charlie. “I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper,” Oseman said. “It’s still ongoing. We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful and hopefully be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”

Heartstopper season 3 premiered on October 3, 2024. Fans had been waiting for an update on the renewal, only to finally learn about the upcoming feature film.