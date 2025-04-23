You season 5: Is it OK to root for Joe Goldberg? Here's why viewers think it's ‘crucial to stay self-aware’

The fourth season of Netflix’s You ended with Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) confronting his shadow self and finally accepting himself for who he is – a violent, dangerous and vile person. Joe is the opposite of who he believed he was; he is not rational, noble or a hopeless romantic. Joe is detestable. You season 5: Is it OK to root for Joe Goldberg (younetflix/Instagram)

Now that Joe has accepted the reality, it is perhaps time for the audience to do the same – especially those who have been rooting for him. There is nothing either likeable or relatable about Joe. He is a murderer who believes he can “save” women who do not need saving. However, every time he is almost caught, viewers hope he gets away, and that is because of how well the character is written.

Ahead of the release of the fifth and final season of You, HindustanTimes.com asked a few viewers if they think rooting for Joe, or charmingly wicked characters like him, is morally right. Thousands of viewers, undeniably, rooted for him even as he stalked, controlled and killed women he claimed to love – including the beautiful Guinevere Beck in season 1. A variety of factors may be responsible for the support he gets from the audience, including his tragic childhood.

‘The appeal is in the storytelling, not the morality of the character’

Suyash Ratnaparkhi, 30, a film student and professional, said that he does not feel that the show’s creators have glorified Joe. “It’s just that the character in question happens to be the protagonist, and in order to tell the story, the makers have to explore and present his mentality from his own perspective,” Suyash said. “That said, I personally don’t root for Joe – he’s a killer and deeply flawed. But as a human being, I do find myself curious about how the story unfolds around him. The butterfly effect of his actions and how they spiral is fascinating to watch. That doesn’t mean I condone his behavior or want him to succeed. It’s fiction, and the appeal is in the storytelling, not the morality of the character.”

“I think most viewers watch shows like this for entertainment, regardless of the protagonist’s ethics. And because people like Joe are rare, there’s a natural curiosity to understand how their minds work. That curiosity shouldn’t be mistaken for glorification,” he added.

Suyash said the show’s “unique storytelling approach” draws him to it, as it allows viewers to “delve into Joe’s psyche.” “Penn Badgley’s performance is another major strength. He absolutely carries the show with his portrayal of Joe – awkward, reluctant, unsettling, yet oddly compelling. Even after four seasons, You hasn’t lost its grip on storytelling. That consistency is rare in long-running shows and that is part of what keeps me watching,” he said.

‘The danger lies in forgetting that Joe is, in essence, a monster’

Joe is a compelling main character for several reasons, including the fact that he has a problematic past and backstory, and that he struggles with internal and external conflicts. The show was written to make the viewers occasionally like him, for instance, when he tries to be a good father, and when he leaves his son Henry with Dante.

Apurwa Shrivastava, a brand and communications specialist, described the decision to either root or not root for Joe as “complicated.” “On one hand, it’s problematic to glamourise someone who commits horrific crimes,” she said. “But on the other hand, the show isn’t asking us to approve of Joe’s actions, but rather inviting us inside the twisted mind of someone who justifies violence in the name of love. The writing, narration, and Penn Badgley’s performance work together to blur the line between empathy and horror. Joe isn’t portrayed as a one-dimensional monster; he’s reflective, articulate, and even charming – all of which can confuse the viewers’ moral compass.”

Apurwa, 31, stressed that when viewers root for Joe, it may not always be about agreeing with him, but rather about being “captivated by his complexity.” “The danger lies in forgetting that Joe is, in essence, a monster,” she said. “The show walks a fine line between critiquing toxic behaviour and inadvertently romanticising it, which is why it’s crucial, for viewers, to stay self-aware and critical while watching. It’s okay to be intrigued by Joe, but it’s equally important to question why we are intrigued – and to recognise the manipulation happening both within the narrative and inside our heads as viewers.”

Apurwa praised the show as “brilliant at flipping tones,” describing it as “romantic, creepy, darkly comedic, and tragic all at once.” “Each season reinvents itself in new settings with new characters, and somehow it still feels consistent. There’s also a social commentary woven into the madness – about obsession, social media, class, and privilege – that gives the story more weight than just a serial killer drama,” she added.

‘Hopefully there will soon be a day when everyone will be a conscious viewer’

Joe’s caring nature towards Ellie and Paco is another factor that may make viewers like him. Viewers would be tempted to believe that someone who genuinely cares about children could not be all bad.

But then comes Joe’s last murder of season 4 – an innocent young student, Edward. Joe not only kills Edward but also blames the murder on one of his other students, Nadia, after she figured out information about Joe that he would rather not disclose. Joe killing Edward shows that he has accepted himself for who he is, embraced his evil personality, putting an end to viewers' conception that he would never harm children.

Tuhina Bag, 29, thinks it is unacceptable to root for Joe. “Joe’s portrayal as a stalker, an obsessive and violent man might encourage young viewers to imitate him, especially because he is undeniably charming,” Tuhina said. “When we watch something problematic on TV and see the main character get away with crimes, it could give us an idea that it is somehow acceptable.”

“Hopefully there will soon be a day when everyone will be a conscious viewer and filter the intake of what they consume on TV. For the time being, we can only hope it doesn't affect our psyche in a negative way and we just enjoy the show superficially,” Tuhina said, stressing that she is a Gossip Girl fan and watched the show for Penn Badgley.

“I enjoy watching You because of its interesting plot and twists,” Tuhina said. But then again, I think the show glorifies the stalking culture and that, for me, is shocking.”

You, an American psychological thriller, is set to be released on Netflix on April 24, 2025. Badgley is returning on screen as Joe for the last time – his dark, murderous past sure to haunt him as he tries to navigate his life.