Netflix's You Season 5: Release date, plot, cast and more

After years of obsession, deception, and murder cloaked beneath a charming facade, You is set to return for its fifth season, which will also be the final chapter in the series. Fans are bracing for Joe Goldberg’s last chapter. As Netflix’s psychological thriller gears up for its highly anticipated conclusion, the stakes have never been higher. You Season 5 premieres on April 24, 2025.(@YouNetflix/X)

Now back in New York, with a polished public image and the world watching his every move, Goldberg struggles to bury his darker instincts. But with secrets simmering beneath the surface, the question isn’t if he’ll unravel — it’s when.

When is You Season 5 releasing?

You Season 5 is returning to viewers’ screens on Thursday, April 24, 2025, and will be available to stream on Netflix. The season will comprise 10 episodes, all released simultaneously, so fans can devour the whole season in one binge-watch.

Cast of You Season 5

Penn Badgley will be reprising his complex character of Goldberg, and will be joined by Charlotte Ritchie, portraying Kate Lockwood, who is now the boss of Lockwood Corporation. Madeline Brewer will be seen playing Bronte on the show, while Anna Camp will be on double duty as she will play Goldberg’s sister-in-laws, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. The rest of the cast includes Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood and Nava Mau as Detective Marquez.

What is the plot of You Season 5?

Following his London escapades, Goldberg is back in New York after three years with his wife Kate by his side. Kate is now the CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, and it seems the couple is living the high life, as reported by the Irish Star. After confessing his murderous past to Kate, her calm acceptance revealed that she might be just as dark as he is, if not darker. With secrets out in the open and power shared between two morally murky figures, this could be Joe’s most stable — and most twisted — connection yet.