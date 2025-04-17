Nora Aunor family: All on the Filipino superstar's husband, Christopher de Leon, and their children

Nora Aunor, the revered National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts and an enduring icon of Philippine entertainment, has passed away at the age of 71. Nora Aunor, Philippine entertainment icon and National Artist for Film, has died at 71, as confirmed by her son Ian de Leon. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)(AP)

Her son, actor Ian de Leon, confirmed her death on Wednesday night through a Facebook post. “She was the heart of our family—a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever,” he wrote.

“We love you Ma,” he added. “Alam ng Diyos kung gano ka namin ka mahal.. Pahinga ka na po Ma.. Nandito ka lang sa puso at isipan namin..”

ALSO READ| Nora Aunor's net worth: How much wealth Philippines ‘superstar’ left behind for her family

Aunor’s daughter, Matet de Leon, also shared on Instagram: “I love you mommy.”

The Filipino “Superstar” was married to fellow actor Christopher de Leon in a civil ceremony in January 1975, as reported by the Daily Tribune. They share one biological son, Ian, and adopted four children: Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth.

The relationship between de Leon and Aunor bit the dust, separated and dissolved in 1996, but the latter continued churning out excellent movies while the former went on to make a name for herself in show business.

Who is Christopher de Leon?

Christopher de Leon, born in Manila on October 31, 1956, is an acclaimed actor and producer, known for roles in Moments in a Stolen Dream (1977), Dirty Affair (1990), and more recently, When I Met You in Tokyo (2023). He later married actress Sandy Andolong in 2001.

ALSO READ| Nora Aunor cause of death: How did Filipino film superstar and politician die?

Among their children, Lotlot de Leon, of Filipino-American descent, followed in her parent’s footsteps into acting and became a respected character actress. She also entered into business through an establishment called The South Grill in Parañaque. She married Lebanese businessman Fadi El Soury in 2018.