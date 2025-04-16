Nora Aunor cause of death: How did Filipino film superstar and politician die?

Popular Filipino actor and politician Nora Aunor has died, her son Ian De Leon confirmed in a social media post Wednesday. She was 71 years old. Ian said that her mother was a source of ‘unconditional love, strength, and warmth’. Filipino superstar Nora Aunor died on Wednesday(X/@denielemein)

"We love you ma. God knows how much we love you.. Rest in peace, Mom.. You are always here in our hearts and minds," he said in a post on Facebook. "I love you mommy," Nora's daughter Maret added.

In a follow-up post, Nora Aunor's son remembered the Filipino superstar as the ‘heart of our family’.

“With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved mother, Nora C. Villamayor ‘Nora Aunor’ who left us today, April 16, 2025, at the age of 71. She was the heart of our family — a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever.”

What is Nora Aunor's cause of death?

Neither the 71-year-old's family nor authorities have confirmed a cause of death yet. However, local media outlet INQUIRER.net reported that she was at a Pasig hospital for a procedure. The details of the procedure were not revealed.

Paying tribute on social media, one person said: “What a heartbreaking moment in the Philippine entertainment industry. In just a week, two icons passed away: The Asia’s Queen of Song and the National Artist for Film / Superstar. A great loss for our country. Rest in peace, Ms. Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor.”

“Rest in peace to the Superstar of Philippine Cinema and Queen of Mata-Mata Acting, Nora Aunor. Politics aside, it’s a comfort knowing you received the National Artist honor while you were still with us,” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.