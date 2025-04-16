Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who was Nora Aunor? Veteran Filipino actress dies at 71 after health battle

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 16, 2025 11:26 PM IST

Nora Aunor, a legendary Filipino actress regarded as the ‘superstar’ of Philippine cinema, has died at 71 

Nora Aunor, a celebrated Filipino actress, died aged 71 on Wednesday. Regarded as the “superstar” of Philippine cinema, she suffered a long health battle that caused her to withdraw from public appearances in recent years, per Manila Standard.

Nora Aunor, the 'superstar' of Philippine cinema, has died at 71(AFP)
Nora Aunor, the 'superstar' of Philippine cinema, has died at 71(AFP)

Philippine cinema ‘superstar’ Nora Aunor dies at 71

Aunor's death was confirmed by her son, Ian De Leon, in a Facebook post. “With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved mother, Nora C. Villamayor “Nora Aunor” who left us on today April 16, 2025 at the age of 71,” he wrote.

“She was the heart of our family -- a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever,” Leon went on, adding, “Details to be announced tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Melinda Gates addresses ex-husband Bill Gates' ‘deeply disturbing’ ties with Epstein in bombshell memoir

Aunor, who was a revered film icon in the Philippines, remained out of the public sight after years of mounting health issues. Earlier this year, she was unable to attend the grand media conference for her last project, Mananambal, a horror film directed by Adolfo Alix Jr, per the outlet.

The veteran actress' absence at the event sparked concerns among fans and critics alike. In 2022, Malacañan Palace declared Aunor a Philippine National Artist. She was also named National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts. She was best known for her role in Himala (Miracle), a 1982 Philippine religious drama film directed by Ishmael Bernal.

Aunor also starred in Philippine films like Bona (1980), Barber's Tales (2013), Three Years Without God (1976), Whistleblower (2016), Mga kwento ni Lola Basyang (1985), The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995). Her last TV appearance was on the GMA Afternoon Prime series Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Who was Nora Aunor? Veteran Filipino actress dies at 71 after health battle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On