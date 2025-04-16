Who was Nora Aunor? Veteran Filipino actress dies at 71 after health battle

Nora Aunor, a celebrated Filipino actress, died aged 71 on Wednesday. Regarded as the “superstar” of Philippine cinema, she suffered a long health battle that caused her to withdraw from public appearances in recent years, per Manila Standard. Nora Aunor, the 'superstar' of Philippine cinema, has died at 71(AFP)

Aunor's death was confirmed by her son, Ian De Leon, in a Facebook post. “With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved mother, Nora C. Villamayor “Nora Aunor” who left us on today April 16, 2025 at the age of 71,” he wrote.

“She was the heart of our family -- a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever,” Leon went on, adding, “Details to be announced tomorrow.”

Aunor, who was a revered film icon in the Philippines, remained out of the public sight after years of mounting health issues. Earlier this year, she was unable to attend the grand media conference for her last project, Mananambal, a horror film directed by Adolfo Alix Jr, per the outlet.

The veteran actress' absence at the event sparked concerns among fans and critics alike. In 2022, Malacañan Palace declared Aunor a Philippine National Artist. She was also named National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts. She was best known for her role in Himala (Miracle), a 1982 Philippine religious drama film directed by Ishmael Bernal.

Aunor also starred in Philippine films like Bona (1980), Barber's Tales (2013), Three Years Without God (1976), Whistleblower (2016), Mga kwento ni Lola Basyang (1985), The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995). Her last TV appearance was on the GMA Afternoon Prime series Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law.