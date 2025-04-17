Nora Aunor's net worth: How much wealth Philippines ‘superstar’ left behind for her family

Nora Aunor, the ‘superstar’ of Philippine film industry, passed away at the age of 71. In an official statement on Facebook, her son, Actor Ian De Leon, announced her death. Nora Aunor appeared on Jo Berry's "Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law," a GMA Afternoon Prime sitcom. The duo previously collaborated on the 2018 Kapuso series “Onanay.”(X@iam_jniest)

“She was the heart of our family—a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever,” he wrote.

In another post, he went into further detail about how much he loved his mother.

“We love you Ma.. alam ng Diyos kung gano ka namin ka mahal.. pahinga ka na po Ma.. nandito ka lang sa puso at isipan namin,” he stated.

Matet De Leon, Aunor's daughter, also posted the news of her demise on Instagram. She shared few pictures of them from her wedding.

“I love you mommy,” she captioned the post.

Nora Aunor's career, husband and kids

Born on May 21, 1953 in Philippines' in Iriga City, Nora Aunor rose to fame as renowned Filipino actress, music artist, and film producer. Known as the "Superstar" of Philippine cinema, she garnered a loyal following and received multiple honors for her noteworthy contributions to the entertainment sector.

In 2022, Aunor received the title of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts. She played memorable roles in various movies such as "Himala," "Bona," and "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo".

He last two films were -- "Mananambal" with Bianca Umali and "Pieta" with Alfred Vargas.

She also appeared on Jo Berry's "Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law," a GMA Afternoon Prime sitcom. The duo previously collaborated on the 2018 Kapuso series “Onanay.”

On January 25, 1975, Nora wed actor Christopher de Leon. Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth are their four adoptive children. However, the pair have one biological child, actor Ian de León. After renewing their vows in 1976, the couple parted their ways, and their marriage collapsed in 1996. In 2008, Nora moved to the United States permanently, but she returned to the Philippines in 2011 to continue her career.

A look at Nora Aunor's net worth

The estimated net worth of Nora Aunor is $20 million, according to Mabumbe.

Her tremendous career in music, cinema, and television was the main source of her fortune. While specifics of her assets were kept confidential, she maintained a comfortable lifestyle due to her prosperous work.