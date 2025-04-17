Amal Clooney's latest NYC looks: Dazzling like the Daffodils

Amal Clooney has been turning heads in New York City, not just for her style but also for her unwavering support for her husband, George Clooney. Amal Clooney has been turning heads in NYC with her fashion while supporting husband George Clooney's successful Broadway show. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

The couple, along with their twins, has been spending time together in the Big Apple as George takes the Broadway stage by storm with Good Night, and Good Luck.

The production, based on the critically acclaimed 2005 film he co-wrote with Grant Heslov, has officially broken records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history. Deadline reported the show pulled in a staggering $3,784,200 last week at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Amal has shown the world once again how to sass it

Amal wore croc-embossed thigh-high boots that have become a signature piece for her since last winter. She paired them with a sleek mini-shift dress and a striking Giambattista Valli coat. The coat’s animal print and delicate black bow detail added just the right amount of drama. Her glossy mini bag tied the look together.

Braving the New York chill in style, she was later seen in a soft grey Max Mara coat layered over a matching knit mock-neck minidress. With black tights and thigh-high suede boots with a pointy-toe stiletto heel, she finally touched the look with oversized sunglasses and minimal jewellery.

Another day, she went with a blouse with a bow at the neck peeking from within her blazer was another day. Lifted up with pointed-toe heels and a large black handbag, the outfit was polished off.

Amal shined in a gold sequined dress paired with gold stilettos when she dined with a love on a romantic date in the NYC staple, Waverly Inn. Last, but not least, she wore a camel wool coat draped effortlessly over her shoulders. As the gentleman that he is, however, George kept things easy with an all-black outfit, allowing Amal to shine.

Earlier this year, she also stepped outside in a crisp white blouse under a brown plaid jacket over relaxed high-waisted jeans. The dark platform shoes and gold accessories touched the casual look.