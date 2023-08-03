Heartstopper Season 2 finale explained: What's next for Nick, Imogen and Sahar?

First a heads up! The article below has season finale spoiler. So readon with a brave heart. Heartstopper season 2 ends with fans craving for more

The heart-stopping ending of Heartstopper season 2 has left the fans overwhelmed and craving for more. So let's delve into how it ended for different characters and where will their stories go from here.

First off, let's talk about Nick and Charlie. This season has been a rollercoaster for them, with Nick coming out to everyone, including his distant father and former rugby friends. Nick and Charlie's relationship took another step as they nearly expressed their love for each other. But alas, Nick is interrupted by his mother, leaving him deeply concerned about Charlie's mental well-being. On the other hand, Charlie seems to be in a more positive state, contemplating expressing his love for Nick. Season 3 might delve even further into their relationship as they navigate the challenges of being an openly gay couple in high school.

Next up, Elle and Tao. After some ups and downs, they finally get together and have a wonderful time at the prom. However, Elle reveals she'll be enrolling in an art school far away, possibly making their relationship long-distance. Despite this, they seem content with how their lives are changing. Season 3 might explore the ups and downs of Elle and Tao's long-distance relationship.

Now, let's talk about Tara and Darcy. Tara had been frustrated with Darcy's avoidance of difficult conversations, but she learns the reason behind it: Darcy's mother is homophobic and emotionally abusive. How will they support each other through difficult times, and how will their love grow stronger? We will find out in the next season, for sure.

Now, the moment many fans have been wondering about: Imogen and Sahar. Imogen was surprised to discover Sahar's LGBTQ+ identity, and viewers are left speculating about her own orientation. At the prom, there's an animated moment where Imogen admires Sahar as she plays the guitar in the school band. While some fans are already shipping them, we'll have to wait for season 3 to reveal the true nature of their relationship.

We hope Season 3 will finally reveal the true nature of Imogen and Sahar's dynamic as fans will be eagerly wait to see if their connection evolves from friendship into a romantic relationship or remains a strong platonic bond.

