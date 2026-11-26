A day after film workers' bodies in India urged Prime Minister Modi to ban Pakistan's first Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India, a Pakistani minister has pushed back against the call. Ahsan Iqbal took to social media on Wednesday, calling the demands for a ban ‘weaponisation of art and culture’.

Pak minister backs Netflix show

Fawad Khan headlines Netflix's first Pakistani original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. more less

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Pakistan planning minister Ahsan Iqbal pushed back against calls in India to block Netflix's first Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Iqbal questioned the inclusion of sports and art in political debate. “First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up. Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch,” he wrote.

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In a separate post, the minister said the show, which is the first Pakistani original series from Netflix, marks a "significant milestone for Pakistan's drama industry and cultural exports".

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Deep Dive Why are film workers' groups calling for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo to be blocked in India? The All Indian Cine Workers Association and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees opposed the series and urged authorities and Netflix not to stream it in India. AICWA cited a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory asking streaming platforms to stop showing Pakistani-origin content. Has Netflix confirmed whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will stream in India? No. Netflix has not clarified whether the series will be available to subscribers in India, and its India release remains uncertain. What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about? Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel, the series follows six love stories across three generations. Its central story brings together Sikandar, a Pakistani lawyer living in Rome, and Liza, an artist with a complicated family history.

{{^usCountry}} “Consistent policy focus on opening global streaming avenues, engaging with platforms like Netflix and Disney, and aligning Pakistan with the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) content region is paving the way for our talent to reach worldwide audiences,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Consistent policy focus on opening global streaming avenues, engaging with platforms like Netflix and Disney, and aligning Pakistan with the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) content region is paving the way for our talent to reach worldwide audiences,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Iqbal's statement came after two cine bodies - All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - opposed the show and urged the authorities to ensure it does not stream in India.

The show is set to release on Netflix on December 4, but there is no clarity if it will release in India or not. The show, Pakistan's first Netflix original, has been commissioned by Netflix Middle East and North Africa.

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About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series adapts Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. The series follows six love stories and features some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The series, which has been eight years in the making, unveiled its trailer at Karachi's historic Mohatta Palace this week, with the cast in attendance.

The ban on Pakistani content in India

The stars of the show, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, are popular names in India, having worked in Indian films. Their shows were popular on Indian TV a decade ago. However, after the Uri terror attack in 2016, as tensions between the two countries escalated, there was a shadow ban on Pakistani artistes in Indian films and shows.

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Years later, after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, all cultural exchanges were banned, and the Pakistan government also banned the screening of Indian films in Pakistani cinemas. The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also urged Indian TV channels and streaming platforms to refrain from broadcasting Pak-origin shows.

The restriction, however, has seen an unofficial easing in recent months, with Pakistani dramas drawing considerable viewership in India. Several major production houses and television channels in Pakistan have since launched dedicated YouTube channels to stream their content.