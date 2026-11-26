A day after film workers' bodies in India urged Prime Minister Modi to ban Pakistan's first Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India, a Pakistani minister has pushed back against the call. Ahsan Iqbal took to social media on Wednesday, calling the demands for a ban ‘weaponisation of art and culture’.
Pak minister backs Netflix show
Pakistan planning minister Ahsan Iqbal pushed back against calls in India to block Netflix's first Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Iqbal questioned the inclusion of sports and art in political debate. “First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up. Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch,” he wrote.
In a separate post, the minister said the show, which is the first Pakistani original series from Netflix, marks a "significant milestone for Pakistan's drama industry and cultural exports".
Deep Dive
Why are film workers' groups calling for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo to be blocked in India?
Has Netflix confirmed whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will stream in India?
What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?
“Consistent policy focus on opening global streaming avenues, engaging with platforms like Netflix and Disney, and aligning Pakistan with the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) content region is paving the way for our talent to reach worldwide audiences,” he wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“Consistent policy focus on opening global streaming avenues, engaging with platforms like Netflix and Disney, and aligning Pakistan with the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) content region is paving the way for our talent to reach worldwide audiences,” he wrote.{{/usCountry}}
Iqbal's statement came after two cine bodies - All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - opposed the show and urged the authorities to ensure it does not stream in India.
The show is set to release on Netflix on December 4, but there is no clarity if it will release in India or not. The show, Pakistan's first Netflix original, has been commissioned by Netflix Middle East and North Africa.
Featured Video
About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series adapts Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. The series follows six love stories and features some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
The series, which has been eight years in the making, unveiled its trailer at Karachi's historic Mohatta Palace this week, with the cast in attendance.
The ban on Pakistani content in India
The stars of the show, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, are popular names in India, having worked in Indian films. Their shows were popular on Indian TV a decade ago. However, after the Uri terror attack in 2016, as tensions between the two countries escalated, there was a shadow ban on Pakistani artistes in Indian films and shows.
Years later, after the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, all cultural exchanges were banned, and the Pakistan government also banned the screening of Indian films in Pakistani cinemas. The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also urged Indian TV channels and streaming platforms to refrain from broadcasting Pak-origin shows.
The restriction, however, has seen an unofficial easing in recent months, with Pakistani dramas drawing considerable viewership in India. Several major production houses and television channels in Pakistan have since launched dedicated YouTube channels to stream their content.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.