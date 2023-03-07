Priyanka Chopra talks about Citadel's ‘social experiment’ aspect: 'Will Italians watch the Indian version?'

Citadel is a spy-action series with Priyanka and Richard Madden in the lead. The show will also have sister-shows filmed in India and Italy by Indian and Italian crews. The Indian series will be directed by Raj and DK and will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Varun Dhawan.

Anthony Russo, who is an executive producer on the show at the press event, said, “I mean, I think this show is like, capitalizing on two very exciting trends that we've seen in storytelling over the past several years, which is, we've all been developing a strong passion for narrative universes that have a sprawling expression to them, an interconnected years-long expression to them, where characters change and morph and move between different iterations. And at the same time, we've seen this rise in global filmmaking and the ability of non-English language movies and shows to travel to other cultures, and typically the more English language dominated cultures.”

Priyanka added, "It was so exciting to me as someone who worked for a very long time in a non-English medium to see the success of, you know, subtitled work in English language territories. But I think the ambition of this show, which was so attractive to me in the beginning, is kind of like the social experiment of it. If, you know, the flagship show is an English language, you have an Indian show, you have an Italian show, and the characters and the storylines kind of, you know, blend into each other and intersect.

She said, “So will that take a territory of people and have them watch another language. Like, are the audiences of the Italian show going to want to watch the Hindi language show, where they have no similarity in language? But that's so exciting and interesting to me, the cross pollination of cultures and how entertainment goes beyond borders and language now. It's just about storytelling. And Amazon as a partner is so great at that. And I think Jen just having the ambition to want to do it with AGBO, it's like never been seen before. It's so cool.”

Citadel will be out on April 28.