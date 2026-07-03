Ravi Kishan says Alliance is tougher than other reality shows: ‘Can't survive by backbiting or character assassination'

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan recently participated in Prime Video's reality show Alliance alongside his daughter, Rivva Kishan. Although his journey was cut short after he took a voluntary exit owing to his work commitments as a parliamentarian and actor, the six-day stint gave viewers a glimpse of their heartwarming father-daughter bond. Ravi Kishan reveals Alliance brought him closer to daughter Rivva Kishan.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Ravi opened up about agreeing to do the show only because of Rivva, why Alliance is unlike any other reality show, comparisons with Bigg Boss, nepotism criticism, and why the experience brought him even closer to his daughter.

'I did Alliance only because of Rivva' Ravi revealed that the sole reason for doing Alliance was his daughter Rivva and said, “She said, ' Papa, let's do this show. Mujhe toh aisa chakkar aagya. I said Rivva, I am a parliamentarian aur sab career aisa 34 years ke baad is doing so well, kahin mujhse koi galti hogayi, mere muh se kuch nikal gaya, main toh apne aap se hi darta rehta hoon. I said, 'Don't do it, don't take this call.' But somewhere down the line, I understood, she wanted to spend time with me. Being a parliamentarian, I live in Gorakhpur and come to Mumbai if there's a shoot or go home on birthdays or anniversaries. I could understand that a daughter is very connected to their fathers, so that daughter was asking me to go."

He added, "She said mere liye accha hoga. She has done theatre and a movie with Akshaye Khanna, but it didn't do well. So she might be wishing to get out of that big umbrella of Ravi Kishan. So she wanted me to come. We went to Alliance, but we didn't know that they would give us a heart attack, that the father-daughter Alliance would not be together. From there, the game begins. This call was only for Rivva.

Maine sab kuch stake pe laga diya tha taaki voh bacchi humko yeh naa kahe ki papa mere pass mauka tha par aapne saath nahi diya. Ek popularity definitely milti hai, Rivva Kishan ko ab sab janane lage hain. Ek popular face hogya hai thanks to the alliance. But thank God, bhagwan ne laaj rakhi ki main untouched, bina kisi galti ke, bina ko memes bane aagya (I put everything at stake because I never wanted my daughter to one day say, 'Dad, you had the opportunity, but you didn't stand by me.' Of course, the show has given Rivva a lot of visibility. People now know who Rivva Kishan is, and she has become a recognised face, thanks to Alliance. But thank God, He protected my honour. I came out of the show without making any major mistakes, without attracting negative attention, and without becoming the subject of memes)."

'Alliance is not like other reality shows' Ravi talked about the lovely memories he made with his daughter during his stint in the show and recalling that time the actor and politician said, "No mobile, khaali aap apni beti ko dekh rahe ho. Voh bhi aapne kaanch ke kamre se mujhe samne dekh rahi hai. I can understand she got emotional and said, 'meri strength hain voh aur voh chale gaye.' Vahan mere aankh pe aansun aagye. I am very curious to see her now. I want to see what I taught her in my 6 days journey and in life as well, will she be able to instil in the show."

Ravi Kishan said every contestant on Alliance is strong in their own way. He described Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa as "strong-headed", praised Arslan Goni for fully committing to the show by even putting his belongings in storage before entering, and said Kushal Tandon would be a tough competitor because of his reality show experience. He also highlighted Payal's stature and Dilbar Arya's inspiring journey of growing up in a refugee camp in Germany. Predicting the finalists, Ravi said he sees Dilbar Arya, Mini Mathur and his daughter Rivva Kishan reaching the finale, while adding that Payal also has a strong chance. "I think women power is very strong in the house," he said.

Revealing how Alliance is different from other shows, Ravi Kishan said, "Kyunki yeh bahut difficult show yeh. Yeh dusre shows ki tarah nahi jahan aap gaali galoch, backbiting, below the belt, character assassination karke, you can survive (Because this is a very difficult show. It's not like other reality shows where you can survive by abusing people, backbiting, going below the belt, or assassinating someone's character). There is no public vote. Every 5-10 mins, you have to bear a dagger from your own Alliance. It's a mental game. It's a Dutch show, and it's been going on for 2 years there. Two girls are continuing it there. This show has come here for the first time. Life is a game itself. These people are playing with each other; every evening you have to plan. It's a game of points, everyone wants to win, ₹50 lakh is kept in the safe, it's just six week and speed is too much. It's going to be crazy."