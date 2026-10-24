Rise and Fall 2 contestant Sara Gurpal says she received rape and death threats after eviction, warns of legal action against ‘spineless trolls’

Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal was recently eliminated from the second season of Rise and Fall. Taking to Instagram Stories, she has now revealed that she is facing rape and death threats on social media.

Sara's statement against trolls

Sara Gurpal gives stern warning to social media trolls.

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Sara wrote, “It's been a while since I addressed you all. Rise and Fall 2 was one-of-a-kind experience, but what I am experiencing after coming out of the show, especially on social media, is bizarre and disgusting.”

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She went on to add, "You can agree or disagree with my opinions, but sending death and rape threats to me and my family, and making vulgar comments about my body, is absolutely shameful. Har kisi ki apni opinion ho sakti hai (Everyone can have an opinion), but that doesn't give you the right to threaten or abuse anyone."

Sara via Instagram Stories.

“Such spineless trolls must be held accountable, and strict legal action will be taken against them. Shame on you,” she concluded, tagging the Instagram accounts of Cyber Crime Cell India.

About Sara

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{{^usCountry}} Sara is a Punjabi actor best known for her films like Manje Bistre, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal and more. She participated in Bigg Boss season 14 but was eliminated quite early in the game. Apart from Bigg Boss, she was also a part of the 2025 reality show, Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2, where she was a runner-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara is a Punjabi actor best known for her films like Manje Bistre, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal and more. She participated in Bigg Boss season 14 but was eliminated quite early in the game. Apart from Bigg Boss, she was also a part of the 2025 reality show, Reality Ranis of The Jungle 2, where she was a runner-up. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Season 2 of Rise & Fall has a new host, with former cricketer Virender Sehwag replacing Ashneer Grover. In Rise & Fall, the contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers live in a penthouse and enjoy all the luxuries, they largely make decisions and have fewer responsibilities when it comes to completing tasks. The Workers, on the other hand, have to carry out tasks for the Rulers and are deprived of many luxuries, sometimes even having to manage without a bed.