Samay Raina reveals he recorded apology nine times after India's Got Latent row: ‘Was like a dead body’

Following the India’s Got Latent controversy last year, comedian Samay Raina did not release an apology video. He has now revealed that he attempted to record one nine times, admitting he was mentally zoned out and demotivated during that period. Samay Raina recently released a new comedy special, Still Alive.

Samay Raina reflects Samay looked back at the controversy in a new podcast on The Longest Interview with Vaibhav Munjal. He mentioned that writing Still Alive "healed" him. He even revealed that the podcast was recorded at Mumbai's Habitat, which is run by his friend Balraj Ghai. It is the same studio where India's Got Latent was shot.

"I'm like this today because of that (writing Still Alive). Balraj has seen me. I was like a dead body. I was just zoned out. I was just looking around. Just depersonalised, detached from the world. Just looking at people smiling and feeling like s**t," he added.

The comedian revealed that after Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology for his remarks, his lawyer also advised him to release an apology video. However, despite multiple attempts, Samay was unable to record one.

"I recorded that apology nine times... At that time, I was just doing whatever people were saying. I was just f***ed," Samay said, who never ended up posting the apology video.

He also confessed that he hit his lowest when Balraj Ghai could not accompany him to Canada for his shows because he didn't have a visa, as he mentioned, “Ten days, 10 shows, and it was minus 27 degrees Celsius. We were in Edmonton, Calgary, and I was dead at that time. I was just crying all the time. I was just f****ng demotivated. I would just be in my room."

During the podcast, Samay also mentioned that several comedians, including Vir Das and Tanmay Bhat, helped him navigate the controversy. Vir asked him to "write it all down", Tanmay was in constant touch with him over phone.

All about the India’s Got Latent controversy In 2025, Samay found himself embroiled in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on his show, India’s Got Latent, sparked nationwide backlash.

In February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ashish, Apoorva, Ranveer, and Samay. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Later, in March, the court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast. Apoorva also made her comeback on YouTube and revealed that she had faced death threats during the controversy.

Following the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of India’s Got Latent from YouTube, and since then, fans have been waiting for his comeback. He recently returned with his comedy special, titled Still Alive.