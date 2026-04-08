Samay Raina says everyone turned their back on him during India's Got Latent row: ‘Aadhi bottle kha gaya neend ki goli’

Comedian and content creator Samay Raina has said that he felt completely abandoned during the recent India’s Got Latent controversy, describing intense stress and anxiety that led him to take sleeping pills in a new video. Samay Raina shared his emotional turmoil during India’s Got Latent controversy, describing feelings of isolation and anxiety in a new video.

Samay Raina says no one helped him Samay said that fellow comedian Tanmay Bhat advised him to contact people with political connections to avoid media scrutiny, including YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. He added that his attempts to seek help largely failed, and some contacts who did respond scolded him.

Samay said, “Tanmay said Samay meri baat sun, India is a country of contacts, yahan contacts se sab hojaata hai, tu bus yeh dhundh tera sabse bada contact kaunsa hai, koi mantri pakad, uske pair choo aur usko bolo sir please help karo, toh media tere peeche nahi aayegi, that's your only chance. Varna police aur media kal tere ghar pe hogi, you have to act right now. Koi hai tere Nazar main aisa jiske connections ho mantri se? Maine kaha, hai naa, BeerBiceps.

(Everyone turned their backs on me; I gulped down half a bottle of sleeping pills. Tanmay said, ‘Samay, listen to me, India is a country of contacts; everything gets done through connections here. You just need to find your biggest contact. Approach a minister, touch his feet, and say, “Sir, please help,” then the media won’t come after you. That’s your only chance. Otherwise, the police and media will be at your house tomorrow; you have to act right now. Is there anyone you know who has connections with a minister? I said, BeerBiceps.’ It was the worst night of my life.).”

Aadhi bottle kha gaya neend ki goli Samay discussed how the controversy took a toll on his mental health. “Koi contact nahi de raha, sabne peeth dikha di aapni. Koi reply nahi de raha, jo reply de rahe the voh daant rahe the. Mujhe laga mera dil kabhi bhi dhadkna band hojaayega. I was so scared. Maine kabhi nahi socha tha main itna gir jaaunga aapni mental health main ki neend ki goli khaani padegi. Main aadhi bottle khaa gaya neend ki goli ki.

(No one was helping; everyone turned their backs. No one replied, and those who did were scolding me. I felt like my heart could stop beating at any moment. I was so scared. I never thought I would fall so low mentally that I would have to take sleeping pills. I ended up consuming half a bottle of sleeping pills.)"