Scam 2010 teaser out: Siddharth Bodke plays businessman Subrata Roy as Hansal Mehta returns with new chapter of the franchise

The Scam franchise is ready to return with another story inspired by real-life financial controversies. Sony LIV has unveiled the first look of Scam 2010, the third instalment in its popular series, bringing filmmaker Hansal Mehta back to the world of financial scandals and larger-than-life personalities. The new season will feature Siddharth Bodke in the lead role and is scheduled to premiere in January 2027.

Scam 2010 first look out: Hansal Mehta returns with new chapter of the franchise, Siddharth Bodke leads January 2027 series.

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The announcement marks the next chapter of a franchise that began with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which went on to become one of India's most celebrated streaming shows. Hansal, who directed the first season, is returning to direct Scam 2010, produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment.

First look out

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Led by Siddharth Bodke, Scam 2010 is inspired by the life and controversies of Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group. The series is based on journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book, Sahara: The Untold Story.

The teaser also brings back familiar faces from the previous seasons of the franchise. It opens with Pratik Gandhi, who played Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, followed by Gagan Dev Riar, who portrayed Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The focus then shifts to Siddharth, dressed in a suit and standing in a hotel lobby. “People have trust and confidence in us,” he says before walking through the hotel's corridors and adding, “We are a source of support for the people.”

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What Siddharth Bodke has to say

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about stepping into the lead role, Siddharth said the experience has been both demanding and rewarding. The actor revealed that understanding the person behind the public image was one of the most interesting parts of preparing for the character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about stepping into the lead role, Siddharth said the experience has been both demanding and rewarding. The actor revealed that understanding the person behind the public image was one of the most interesting parts of preparing for the character. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Playing lead character in Scam 2010 has honestly been one of the most challenging and special experiences of my career. What interested me the most was understanding the man behind the image. We all know the larger-than-life personality, but I wanted to explore who he really was, what drove him, and why he made the choices he did. I’ve lived with this character for a long time, and the process has taught me so much, not just as an actor but also as a person. Working with Hansal sir has been an incredible learning experience and a lot of fun! The Scam series already has such a strong legacy, and being trusted to take that forward is a huge responsibility. I’m genuinely excited for people to finally see what we’ve created.”

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First look poster of Siddharth Bodke in Scam 2010.

When to expect Scam 2010

With Hansal Mehta returning behind the camera and Siddharth Bodke taking centre stage, Scam 2010 s set to premiere in January 2027, exclusively on Soniy LIV.

About Siddharth Bodke

The actor began his television career with Marathi shows, including Tu Ashi Javali Raha, in which he played Rajveer. He later made his presence felt among Hindi television audiences with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor played Jagtap Mane in the popular Star Plus show, a role that brought him considerable recognition.

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Theatre remains an important part of his journey, with his performance in the Marathi and Hindi play Ananya standing out as one of his notable works. He played Jay Dixit in the production, which reportedly completed more than 300 shows in its Marathi run. His performance was also recognised at several award ceremonies in 2018.

In Hindi cinema, he was part of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 (2022), playing David Braganza. The film also featured Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. He subsequently appeared in JNU: Jahangir National University (2024), which starred Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan and Piyush Mishra.

His other credits include the Marathi romantic comedy Sridevi Prasanna (2024), Shahid Kapoor's Deva (2025), Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale (2025) and the Marathi thriller Devmanus (2025).