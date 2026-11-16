Los Angeles, Popular spy series "Slow Horses", which revolves around a group of disgraced MI5 agents navigating the world of espionage under their notorious boss Jackson Lamb, will end after season 8, says actor Olivia Cooke.

Spy drama ‘Slow Horses’ to end with season 8, says actor Olivia Cooke

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Cooke played Sid Baker in the first season of the drama, a character that is seemingly killed at the end but makes a return to Slough house in the sixth season, reported Variety quoting her interview in The Times.

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"I am shooting the last season! Never say never! But I think that's what we've been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We're all melancholy, distracted.

"Yesterday, I got in the make-up chair and cried. The show's been a shining light and I've told my partner I need two weeks to get over it. I'm going to be depressed," Cooke said.

The actor told The Times that she was always keen to be back on the show and "they were checking my availability over the years. And we stayed in touch. It was like I'd never left."

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{{^usCountry}} But her role on "House of the Dragon" made it difficult for her to return to "Slow Horses" earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But her role on "House of the Dragon" made it difficult for her to return to "Slow Horses" earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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"There was something in my contract for 'House of the Dragon' which said I was not allowed to do a long-running series for an opposing streamer, so we had to smooth that out," she said, adding lawyers got involved. "I sent texts saying, 'Help!'"

"Slow Horses" was renewed by Apple TV for Season 8 back in September ahead of the premiere of Season 6.

The series is adapted from Mick Herron's "Slough House" novels and features Gary Oldman as Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright.

The sixth season will see Lamb and Taverner face off in their most explosive confrontation yet, according to its synopsis. "

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The show was renewed for the seventh season last year, and it is expected to air in 2027. Season 8 will hit screens the following year.

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