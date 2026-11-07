Stranger Things prequel Other Worlds announced for 2028, will explore events before Henry Creel transformed into Vecna

Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new prequel series, titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is scheduled to premiere in 2028. The announcement was made on Stranger Things Day, observed every year on November 6 to mark the date Will Byers went missing in the show's story in 1983. The prequel will become the fourth title in the franchise, joining the original series, the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and the stage production Stranger Things: First Shadow.

Stranger Things spin-off announced

Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new prequel series, titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, which is scheduled to premiere in 2028.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Announcing the project on social media, the makers wrote, “Before Hawkins, there was Marion. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. New series only on Netflix, 2028.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Set in 1955 in Marion, Nevada, the prequel will explore events prior to Henry Creel being exposed to the otherworldly substance that gave him his powers. Co-created by series masterminds Matt and Ross Duffer alongside writer Kate Trefry, the series will feature Trefry as showrunner and executive producer, as per Variety. Joe Wright is attached to direct the first three episodes and executive produce alongside Shawn Levy, Paul Dichter, Shelley Meals, Andrea Sperling, and Pavlina Hatoupis. Production will take place in New Mexico.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What the makers have to say

{{^usCountry}} Expressing their enthusiasm, creators Matt and Ross Duffer stated, “We’ve been dreaming of ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. We’re so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since Season 2 and wrote ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow;’ and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we’ve long admired. We can’t wait for you to see what they’re cooking up. It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime, watch the skies, nerds!,” in a press note as cited by Variety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing their enthusiasm, creators Matt and Ross Duffer stated, “We’ve been dreaming of ‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating. We’re so grateful to our incredible team of collaborators: our showrunner Kate Trefry, who has been in the trenches with us since Season 2 and wrote ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow;’ and our director, Joe Wright, a brilliant artist whose work we’ve long admired. We can’t wait for you to see what they’re cooking up. It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime, watch the skies, nerds!,” in a press note as cited by Variety. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Showrunner Kate Trefry added, “The Duffer Brothers gave me my first paying job in Hollywood, and it has been a joy and a fever dream ever since. Now, it is my insane honor and privilege to be bringing this new chapter of ‘Stranger Things’ to life alongside them and our incredible director Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21Laps, we have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to ‘Other Worlds.’”

Executive producer Shawn Levy of 21 Laps noted, “All of us at 21Laps are thrilled and privileged to be continuing the storytelling legacy of ‘Stranger Things.’ With ‘Other Worlds,’ the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry craft a new ensemble and adventure that is imbued with the DNA of our flagship series while exploring a new era, setting and all-new characters, themes and mythology, the seeds of which may have been planted in Hawkins, but now venture into other worlds of spectacle, action and emotion.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a science-fiction horror series created by Matt and Ross Duffer, popularly known as the Duffer Brothers. It made its debut on Netflix in 2016 and soon became one of the streaming platform's biggest global hits. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show opens with the disappearance of a young boy, Will Byers. As his family and friends try to find him, they uncover a secret government laboratory conducting mysterious experiments and discover the existence of a dangerous parallel dimension called the Upside Down. Their search also leads them to Eleven, a young girl with extraordinary powers who has escaped from the lab. As the story unfolds, the group finds itself battling terrifying creatures and a powerful enemy, Vecna. Alongside its supernatural mystery, the series explores friendship, family, growing up and the bonds that hold people together through difficult times.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stranger Things ran for five seasons, with a total of 42 episodes, over nearly a decade. The first season premiered on July 15, 2016, followed by Season 2 on October 27, 2017, and Season 3 on July 4, 2019. Season 4 arrived in two parts on May 27 and July 1, 2022. The fifth and final season was released in three instalments between November 26 and December 31, 2025. Indian viewers got to watch the series finale on January 1, 2026, bringing the story of Hawkins and its characters to a close.