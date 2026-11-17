Student of the Year: After Dark

Director: Reema Maya

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Adi Malik, Deeya Damini

Rating: ★★

Shanaya Kapoor plays the lead in Student of the Year After Dark.

When I was barely a teen, the playwright in me awakened. I wrote what I assumed was a play. It was barely a skit, though. When ‘staged’, if that word can be used for it, actors would talk over each other, trip over stage props, and miss cues and timing often. Watching Student of the Year: After Dark reminded me of that. Not because it is an embarrassing memory of my school days, but because I felt even that skit had more finesse and coherence than whatever this show was trying to project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Student of the Year: After Dark is symptomatic of everything that ails Indian streaming. It takes a popular film franchise, turns it into a thriller because everyone wants only that on streaming, and then throws every trope, cliché, and red herring into the mix. The end result is a potpourri of storylines, thrilling sequences, and stock characters minus any semblance of an actual narrative.

The plot

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

St Teresa’s College’s most popular girl, Ayesha (Shanaya) is found dead, frozen in a nearby lake. Her twin sister, Aditi (also Shanaya), is the only one who suspects foul play. She strong-arms her parents to get her into the elite school so that she can investigate her sister’s death. But pretty soon, she finds herself embroiled in a secret competition run by shady figures in the school, and she realises that winning and losing here can be a matter of life and death.

A show that tries to be different, almost

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After Dark is not all dark and gloomy. The world-building is commendable. Director Reema Maya takes St Teresa’s, a college that has served as the place where love blooms, twice on the big screen and introduces mystery there. She does it in a manner that never feels jarring. The college’s past and the students’ histories are well tackled. The start is promising because you quickly feel at home in the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Dark is not all dark and gloomy. The world-building is commendable. Director Reema Maya takes St Teresa’s, a college that has served as the place where love blooms, twice on the big screen and introduces mystery there. She does it in a manner that never feels jarring. The college’s past and the students’ histories are well tackled. The start is promising because you quickly feel at home in the world. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

But it loses steam almost immediately as you notice that all that separates this show from the SOTY films seems too heavily borrowed. Aditi’s investigation and fourth-wall-breaking monologues are reminiscent of Wednesday. The whole ambience of the school itself is a hark back to the show. And the secret competition is more Squid Game than this show had any business of being. That is where the USP of the show vanishes, and it ends up being a mish-mash of everything we have seen before.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Movie Review Student of the Year: After Dark 2/5 Crime thriller Aditi must navigate the dark corridors of the elite St Teresa's College to investigate the apparent murder of her twin sister, Ayesha. Director Reema Maya Cast Shanaya Kapoor, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Adi Malik, Deeya Damini

A cast that tries, maybe too hard

The young cast is earnest. Shanaya Kapoor looks the part and is able to competently bring out both Aditi’s anger and frustration, as well as Aayesha’s flamboyance. Along with her, Divik Sharma of The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame is believable as the problematic boyfriend with daddy issues. Manya Grover and Deeya Damini also add individuality to their characters, with the latter particularly managing to bring out nuance to her character.

Yet, all of them are shackled by a plot that lacks depth and a screenplay that leaves their characters rather two-dimensional. The who of whodunnit seems to not matter after a while when you really don’t care about what happens to your protagonist. That is where the show truly fails. It is unable to get you invested in the narrative and the characters, which relegates what could have been a gripping thriller to a mere background watch that you can let run while finishing your chores.