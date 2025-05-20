Taylor Swift song used during rebellion in The Handmaid's Tale episode; internet calls it dystopia's ‘revenge anthem’

Singer Taylor Swift debuted a new version of her hit song Look What You Made Me Do on Hulu’s Emmy-winning web series The Handmaid’s Tale. The song is played during a key scene in the latest episode of the series and fans are split about how they feel. (Also Read: Blake Lively steps out with sisters Robyn, Lori amid Taylor Swift rift rumours) The latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale featured a new version of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do.

Taylor Swift’s song in The Handmaid’s Tale

During a scene featuring a rebellion led by Elisabeth Moss’ character June, a new version of Look What You Made Me Do plays. Posting pictures of cast members Elisabeth and Bradley Whitford at Taylor’s concerts over the years, the official social media handle of the series wrote, “Fun fact: The cast of #TheHandmaidsTale are proud Swifties. Episode 9 drops at 12am ET / 9pm PT! Are you ready for it?” They also posted a clip of the scene on X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Rebellion (June's version). A new episode of #TheHandmaidsTale is now streaming on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus.”

Internet reacts

Fans were split after listening to the new version of Look What You Made Me Do. While some thought Taylor’s version sounded ‘so bad’, others were thrilled her song was leading a rebellion. One fan commented, “it sounds so bad she ruined this bop omg.” Another wrote, “the way this song is awful and made absolutely no noise.” A fan wrote, “Idk if it's just me, but (Taylor's Version) sounds worse than the original version.” One even joked, “Bring on the clowning.” while another questioned, “wait, so we're mixing up dystopian themes with pop music now?”

However, some fans were thrilled to hear Taylor’s version of the song. One fan wrote, “June in her Reputation era.” Another commented, “taylor soundtracking rage and rebellion? as she should.” One fan wrote on X, “So Queen Taylor finally came back to save pop music..” Another pointed out, “look what you made me do in the handmaid’s tale is so real of her.” A fan even thought it was a ‘powerful crossover’. Another wrote, “Dystopia just got a revenge anthem.”