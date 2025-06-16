The Traitors: Karan Kundrra gets eliminated, says, ‘Game samajhne se pehle hi itna kuch ho gaya’

The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the global hit reality show, premiered on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video, with Karan Johar serving as the host. With the game of trust and deceit taking dramatic turns, the eliminations also began. After Lakshmi Manchu, Raj Kundra, and Sahil Salathia, it was Karan Kundraa who exited the show. Karan reacted to his early exit and said that he is used to a ‘different format’ and needed more time to open up. (Also read: Raj Kundra becomes first contestant to be eliminated from The Traitors: ‘My wife is right, can’t lie to save my life') Karan Kundrra was the eliminated in the Circle of Shaq.

What Karan said

In the third episode, Karan was eliminated by his team after they suspected him of being involved with Raj. As per an interaction with News18, reacting to his exit, Karan said, “I’m used to a different format, you know, jisme thoda time lagta hai game samajhne mein. But yahan par, game samajhne se pehle hi itna kuch ho gaya (Where it takes some time to get to know the game. But here even before I understood the game so much happened). It was like being in hyperdrive. I really wish that day, if I had survived the Circle of Truth, I would’ve gone quite far. Because this is a very different kind of game."

‘Aapko kuch pata nahi chalta’

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra reacted to the exit and went on to add to the same portal, “Aapko kuch pata nahi chalta, kaun kiski peeth pe peeche kya bol raha hai (One never knows who is saying what behind their back). But that is the beauty of the show. You never know who is playing who. At one point, I suspected Janvi or Ashish Sir, then I stayed silent. I didn’t expect people like Rebel Kid and Raftaar to actually connect the dots and turn on me. But I loved it. It is a Kalyug show, and truly the baap (father) of all shows."

Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, took to her YouTube channel to react to Karan Kundrra’s elimination. “Karan sort of looked like wo kuch chupa rahe hai. But aisa nahi tha yar, and then we took out Karan, and I was like so, so, so, so sad (Karan sort of looked like he was hiding something. But it was not like that, and then we took out Karan, and I was like so, so, so, so sad),” she said.

The remaining contestants are Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala. The new episodes will air on Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video.