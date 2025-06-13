Raj Kundra becomes first contestant to be eliminated from The Traitors: ‘My wife is right, can’t lie to save my life'

The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the global hit reality show, premiered on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. Karan Johar served as the host. Now, Raj Kundra has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show after Apoorva Mukhija exposed him as a traitor. (Also read: On The Traitors, Apoorva Mukhija skewers Uorfi Javed for saying they are not on same level) Businessman Raj Kundra was the first person to bow out of The Traitors.(Raju Shinde/HT)

Raj Kundra eliminated

In the second episode, Apoorva set out her points on why Raj is the traitor, which led to many votes for him as the traitor. Upon exiting, Raj said, “I came to The Traitors to win hearts & friends. As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it’s not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself. I extend my best wishes to all the participants of The Traitors.”

The show features a group of contestants divided into the Traitors, who must work together to eliminate the other group of contestants called the Faithfuls. The Faithfuls are tasked with discovering who the Traitors are and voting them out before they’re ‘murdered’ in the game.

Fan reactions

Discussions of the second episode, particularly on how Apoorva played, surfaced on Reddit. Several fans praised Apoorva for speaking so sharply and playing the game so well. A fan commented, “Apoorva has such clarity of thoughts and puts across her points so very well. It was sweet of Ashish and Maheep to acknowledge her observational skills. Good Apoorva.” Another said, “She is sooo damn smart. She not only guessed the traitor but also convinced everyone else with her valid points. Was not a fan of her but she surprised me.” “She is too good,” agreed a second fan.

With Raj eliminated, the rest of the contestants who remain on the show are Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala. The new episodes will air on Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm on Prime Video.