Apoorva Mukhija calls Uorfi Javed deluded, hits back at her The Traitors jibe: 'Hum dono ek level ke galeech hain'

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija and internet sensation Uorfi Javed are currently seen on the reality game show The Traitors. In just three episodes, the duo have stirred up intense drama with their feud. Now, Apoorva has opened up about what went on behind the scenes and hit back at Uorfi for her comment, “Tum mere level ki nahi ho (You’re not on my level)." Apoorva Mukhija reveals the truth behind her fight with Uorfi Javed on The Traitors.

Apoorva Mukhija on why Uorfi Javed and her didn't hit off well in show

In her recent YouTube video, Apoorva recalled how she hadn't done any movies or anything big for people to know her when she shot for The Traitors, while everyone else in the cast was well-known. She recalled how she met Uorfi and Jannat Zubair in the car for the first time and added, "I had seen Uorfi’s show Follow Karlo Yaar, so I knew what she really thinks of influencers. That’s why I had a feeling our vibes weren’t going to match. I knew that if I were Maheep Kapoor, she would respect me. But if I’m just an influencer who has reached here by creating her own content independently, then why would she respect me?"

Apoorva went on to share that this made her realise she and Uorfi were unlikely to get along on the show. Recalling their argument, Apoorva opened up about what happened behind the scenes. She revealed that she had been feeling extremely anxious about her mother, as she had entered the show after a fight with her parents and hadn’t informed them that she’d be unavailable and without her phone. When she requested the production team for a phone call, they refused, leaving her in tears. Apoorva added that just before Uorfi approached her to ask why she was crying, she had already explained the situation to Jannat and didn’t want to repeat it.

Apoorva Mukhija on fight with Uorfi Javed

She recalled that Uorfi got upset when Apoorva refused to talk and got angry. "**I couldn't care less that Uorfi Javed doesn't like me. You don’t see this in the show, but at one point, Uorfi called me and said, ‘B*******d Apoorva, come here.’ I responded, ‘Uorfi, calm down,’ and she completely lost it. She screamed in my face, ‘Do you even know who you're talking to? Am I on your level to be spoken to like this? You have no status to talk to me that way.’ After that, I started crying. Uorfi, hum dono ek level ke galeech hain babe (Uorfi, both of us are equally messed up, babe—no one is above the other). The only level where you’re ahead of me is that you’re more deluded than I am. So yes, I was really upset," she added.

About The Traitors

Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production. The show features 20 celebrities, including Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, Elnaaz, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jasmine Bhasin and others. Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra and Lakshmi Manchu have already been evicted from the show. It is available to watch on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.