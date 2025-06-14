Uorfi Javed calls Apoorva Mukhija ‘mannerless’ after tiff on The Traitors: ‘Nahi banna cool gang ka part’

Drama is already brewing on the new reality show, The Traitors. Just a few episodes in, and Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija's initial camaraderie has turned into an all-out rivalry. It all started when Apoorva asked Uorfi for space during an emotional moment, but Uorfi took it personally. Also read: On The Traitors, Apoorva Mukhija skewers Uorfi Javed for saying they are not on same level Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija are seen in The Traitors.

Uorfi hits back

Apoorva and Uorfi initially bonded over a "sister code" pact, but their camaraderie took a drastic hit after a heated argument. A clip of the tense exchange has now surfaced on social media.

In the clip, Apoorva is seen getting emotional while missing her mother. Following this, Uorfi reaches out to her to ask her about what was wrong. Apoorva snapped and told her to give her space. This didn’t sit well with Uorfi, who later vented to Jannat Zubair and others, saying, “I do not like people speaking to me like this. She is not at my level."

The clip was shared by Apoorva, writing, "Gotta give it to Urfi hum same level pe toh nahi hai (We are not on the same level)”.

Uorfi clapped back on her Instagram story by calling Apoorva “mannerless”. She responded, “Not at the same level cause mai is ladki ki tarah battameez nahin hu… Agar battameezi cool hai toh mujhe nahi banna cool gang ka part (Because I am mannerless like her. If one has to be mannerless to be part of the cool gang, then I don’t want to be part of the gang only)”.

Uorfi's Insta Story.

In the show, Uorfi was heard talking about Apoorva, saying, “She was upset after the mission. So I asked her what happened. She got irritated. So I told her, if you’re the kind of person who’s going to snap, then I don’t want to be your friend. And I don’t wish to speak to you. And she says, not everything is about you. I am at a certain level, and I do not like people speaking to me like this. This…she’s not at my level. She needs to respect me. She’s my junior”.

About The Traitors

The Indian adaptation of the hit Dutch reality show features Karan Johar as the host. Twenty contestants, including names like Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Anshula Kapoor, and Raftaar, are split into Traitors and the Faithful. The reality show is a murder mystery with a dash of intrigue thrown in. It was released on Prime Video on June 12. Raj Kundra became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show after Apoorva Mukhija exposed him as a traitor.