Varun Sood reacts as fan says he can never be ‘gentleman like Raqesh Bapat’, explains why he deleted tweet slamming him

Actor Varun Sood has created quite a storm on Twitter with his tweet on Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat. The actor slammed Raqesh but later deleted his post. In all this, he was called a 'narrow mentality person'.

After a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT which saw reported unpleasantness between Varun's girlfriend Divya Agarwal and Raqesh Bapat, Varun took to Twitter and said that Raqesh, despite being the son of an army officer, had proven to be a 'disgrace'.

The comment did not go down well with Raqesh's fans on Twitter. Later, Varun deleted his tweet. However, it was late as some fans of Raqesh had saved his tweet.

Explaining why he deleted the tweet, Varun wrote on Twitter: "Deleted the previous tweet cause it might have been framed wrong. Growing up in an army environment we were taught to talk to a lady with respect when she approaches you with respect. Threatening a lady is not right."

In his original tweet on Raqesh, Varun had written: "Hey this guy Raquesh is a fauji's son? What a disgrace! This man doesn't have a mind of his own. Yuck."





However, fans of Raqesh did not spare him. One Twitter user mentioned how she had begun liking him, seeing his behaviour with Abhinav Shukla (in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) but his tweet had spoilt it. "Neither your gf can be classy like #shamitashetty nor you can be gentleman like #Raqeshbapat."

A fan of Varun then came to his defence, but the Twitter user would have none of it. She called Varun a "narrow mentality person".

In response, Varun shot back: "Narrow minded? Raqesh slut-shamed moose because she spoke about her body. Wahh."

This was in response to a one-to-one conversation Raqesh and Shamita had on the show where Raqesh was seen saying about Moose Jattana, "They are just promoting porn."