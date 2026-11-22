Panaji, Filmmaker Sudip Sharma says he wanted to break away from the intense storytelling of his earlier work and create something entertaining with his upcoming series "Pushpak Vimaan", while continuing to explore human nature through its characters.

Wanted to move away from intense storytelling: Sudip Sharma on comedy series 'Pushpak Vimaan' more less

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Sharma, the man behind critically-acclaimed crime dramas "Paatal Lok" and "Kohrra", is venturing into comedy with the Netflix series, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti and Abhishek Banerjee.

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"There has been a lot of intense stuff on our screens, and some of it has been mine. I really wanted to break away from that, just let loose, have fun and make something that is entertaining. At the same time, I wanted to try to say some of the same things that I have with some of my other stuff," he said.

He was speaking on the red carpet at the International Film Festival of India , where two episodes of "Pushpak Vimaan" were screened.

Sharma, who has also directed the show, said comedy and thrillers were not very different in terms of storytelling techniques.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is not much difference, it is all about the story. You use the same tools to tell a thriller as you do a comedy. The same story could have been a thriller, but we just wanted to have some fun with it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is not much difference, it is all about the story. You use the same tools to tell a thriller as you do a comedy. The same story could have been a thriller, but we just wanted to have some fun with it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Pushpak Vimaan" revolves around an eclectic group of characters caught in a chain of events that gradually spirals out of control. It is produced by Saurabh Malhotra under Film Squad Productions, in association with Act Three Films.

Sharma said the comic treatment also allowed him to explore the darker aspects of human nature and reveal different layers of the characters.

"You will start off rooting for them, and then you will be like, 'Hang on, there's more to them than just that.' So, it's very fun to explore human nature and drama even from the lens of comedy. It's a joy to be able to do that as a writer," he said.

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On presenting his show at IFFI, Sharma said he first attended the festival around two decades ago and was happy to return with his own series.

Sharma added that the inclusion of web series in the festival programme reflected the growing importance of streaming shows in the country's cultural landscape.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the platform had been keen to collaborate with Sharma on a project that would take him in a different creative direction after "Kohrra 2".

"We have been big fans of Sudip's work. We were talking after 'Kohrra 2' that 'Sudip, should we do something else?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I'm trying to think about it.' I said, 'What do you feel like doing?' He said comedy and I told him that we should do it," Bami said.

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She said Sharma subsequently came up with a series that she found both entertaining and compelling.

"It's a masterclass in writing, but more so, it is a journey you can't put down," she added.

The International Film Festival of India will conclude on November 28.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.