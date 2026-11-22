Panaji, Actor Abhishek Banerjee says he had been waiting for filmmaker Sudip Sharma to approach him for another role after their successful collaboration on 'Paatal Lok' and was delighted when the creator finally cast him in his upcoming series "Pushpak Vimaan".

Was waiting for him to call me again: Abhishek Banerjee on reuniting with Sudip Sharma for new show more less

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Banerjee and co-star Barun Sobti on Saturday evening attended the special screening of the show's first two episodes at the International Film Festival of India here.

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Banerjee won widespread acclaim for his portrayal of ruthless contract killer Hathoda Tyagi in the first season of Sharma's acclaimed series "Paatal Lok" in 2020 and had since been looking forward to working with the writer-director again.

"I worked with him really, really long back, and I was waiting for the moment when he would call me again. I actually started doubting myself. I was like, 'Am I not doing it right? Is that why he is not calling me or giving me any role?'" the actor told PTI.

The "Stree" star said he had even tried to convince Sharma to cast him in another popular show of the creator "Kohrra".

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{{^usCountry}} "I tried to tell him that I speak Punjabi and he should give me something in 'Kohrra'. But he was not really ready to cast me. I was very very happy that he finally cast me," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I tried to tell him that I speak Punjabi and he should give me something in 'Kohrra'. But he was not really ready to cast me. I was very very happy that he finally cast me," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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"Pushpak Vimaan" is a crime-comedy series, which Sudip Sharma has co-created with writer Abhishek Banerjee. The series marks a departure from the gritty crime dramas associated with Sharma.

It revolves around an eclectic group of characters caught in a chain of events that spirals beyond their control, with humour emerging from their circumstances and interactions.

Banerjee said he was excited about the opportunity to play a wealthy character, something he does not get offered often.

"I'm playing rich for the first time and that was the most exciting part. When he told me that I have to play this role, I was like, 'Me, are you sure there are no gangsters in the series?'" he said.

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Banerjee said he was grateful to Sharma for trusting him with a different kind of role.

"With 'Paatal Lok', it was him who saw Hathoda Tyagi in me and now he saw this character in me. I'm privileged to work with him again," he added.

Sobti, who worked with Sharma on two seasons of "Kohrra", said he was drawn to "Pushpak Vimaan" because he wanted to explore a lighter genre after doing several intense projects.

"I want to watch something else on television because everything is so intense. And everything is pretty much the same. So comedy is a genre breaker," he said.

The actor said the humour in the series comes naturally from the characters' reactions to situations rather than from consciously trying to make audiences laugh.

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"This is the first time I'm doing a comedy kind of a thing with him. The way it's written, it's not that we're doing comedy. It's the way we're reacting to the script, instead of making the effort to make people laugh. So it was a new thing," he said.

Although the two actors had limited time together on the sets, Sobti said they have known each other for a long time.

Banerjee, a former casting director, also praised Sobti and recalled having cast him for auditions since 2013.

"He's been one of my favourite actors. I've been calling him for auditions and casting him since 2013. I think one of them was 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday' . And I really think that he's a special talent. And now the world sees it. So I feel very proud that I spotted it before the world," Banerjee said.

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"Pushpak Vimaan", which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, will premiere on Netflix soon.

The International Film Festival of India will conclude on November 28.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.