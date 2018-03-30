India Runway Week to be held in Delhi from April 20

We can almost feel the fashion in the air as the schedule for the tenth edition of India Runway Week is out. So save the dates as we’ve got runway shows and plenty of presentations to see: From April 20-22, 2018.

The three-day event will take place at Saket in New Delhi, where we’ll get a glimpse at what big-name labels have in store for the next season.

The fashion fest, organised by the Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD), will feature looks and trends for summer, read a statement. Also to be expected: tons of swoon-worthy street style, as per usual, and plenty of model and celeb sightings.

Kiran Kheva, The Head of Fashion, India Runway Week, said that with the venue, “the event is expected to be much bigger and push every boundary of fashion and what fashion can achieve.”

