Super Cup 2018 final: ‘East Bengal need to play their own game vs Bengaluru FC’

East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil stressed on the fact that his team needs to play their own game and not fret too much about their opponents, Bengaluru FC, in the final of the Super Cup 2018 slated to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“Bengaluru FC are a good team. We need to be positive all throughout,” Jamil said on the eve of the match.

“There is always a temptation to try to think differently for a final. But we need to go ahead with normal preparations which we do for every match,” he stated.



“We need to think about ourselves and stay positive. We need to play our game.”

Jamil also lavished praise on technical director Subash Bhowmick for “helping the team.”

“He has been helping us improve in every area,” Jamil said.

READ | Old foes East Bengal, Bengaluru FC gear up for Super Cup final

Central defender Eduardo Ferreira felt the red and golds cannot afford any lapse in concentration.

“We need to stay switched on all throughout. BFC are one of the best teams in the country. We will give our best but it’s more important to stay alert. Even for a moment, we get a bit complacent, we will be hit hard,” he maintained.

Jamil, meanwhile, refused to read much into the trio of Udanta Singh, Nicolas Fedor (Miku) and Sunil Chhetri who have been doing the trick for BFC upfront.

“Everyone is speaking about the trio. But in the midfield, Lenny Rodrigues has been in sublime form too. There’s quality in every department and not just their strikers. Their bench strength is very strong,” Jamil said.

Jamil said he hopes that striker Dudu Omegbemi will get back to match fitness before the final.