Djokovic aims to 'mess up' Sinner-Alcaraz plans at US Open

Novak Djokovic is in the unfamiliar role of spoiler as he tries to get in the way of a third straight Grand Slam final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open. HT Image

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is the underdog going into Friday's semi-final against Alcaraz but Djokovic is in no mood to concede to his much younger rival despite fears over his ageing body.

World number one and reigning US Open champion Sinner meanwhile is heavily fancied to beat Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth successive Grand Slam final.

AFP Sport takes a look at the men's two semi-finals :

Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic

Alcaraz has won 35 of his last 36 matches, storming into the semi-finals without dropping a set at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic though beat him in four sets in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year and denied him gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 38-year-old Djokovic has reached the last four at all four majors this year but has found his hopes compromised by his health, retiring with injury in Melbourne and struggling physically in his Wimbledon loss.

While his strict nutritional regime and holistic approach, core to which is yoga and meditation, is well documented and key to his longevity, he is crossing his fingers he can still withstand the strain of a demanding two-week event.

"You know, nowadays more concerned than I have ever been," Djokovic said of his physical state earlier in the tournament.

However, his mindset is as resolute as ever.

"I definitely am not going with a white flag on the court," he said.

"Everybody is probably expecting and anticipating the finals between the two of them . I'm going to try to, you know, mess up the plans of most of the people."

Alcaraz is eager to avenge his last two losses to Djokovic, who is 5-3 lifetime against the 23-year-old Spaniard.

"Novak, we all know Novak's game... It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon," said Alcaraz.

"I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious."

Jannik Sinner v Felix Auger-Aliassime

Sinner is aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open crown since Roger Federer won the last of five consecutive titles in 2008.

He has captured the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this season but lost to Alcaraz in an epic five-set battle in the French Open final.

Sinner has won his last 26 Grand Slam matches on hard courts and it will take a Herculean effort from Auger-Aliassime to upset the Italian top seed.

Auger-Aliassime has triumphed in two of three previous meetings but Sinner thrashed him for the loss of just two games in Cincinnati last month.

"It's going to be completely different, because, you know, conditions here are different. He had some big wins, so big confidence boost for him," said Sinner.

"Because Grand Slam, the energy and everything is going to be different."

Auger-Aliassime has had to put his wedding plans to one side after making it to his second US Open semi-final.

The 25-year-old is in the last four of a Grand Slam for time since 2021 after matching that run at Flushing Meadows this fortnight.

"The biggest challenges are yet to come, but that's what I live for, that's what I train for," said Auger-Aliassime.

He will likely have to postpone a wedding suit fitting scheduled for Monday and top of the to-do list is devising a gameplan to unseat Sinner.

"I mean, strengths and weaknesses... Jannik, not many strengths, huh? A lot of weaknesses in his game," joked Auger-Aliassime.

"What to say about Jannik's game? He's been obviously untouchable at times.

"Honestly, the next match I'm not really going to focus on my opponent more than myself."

