Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics by XLRI Jamshedpur for HR Leaders to level up

The role of HR is no longer confined to hiring, retention, and appraisal cycles. Organisations today expect their HR leaders to sit at the business table, speak the language of data, and influence decisions that shape the company's future. The Executive Development Programme in Advanced Strategic HR and Analytics by XLRI Jamshedpur is built precisely for this change in industry expectations. Spread across 8 months, this live online programme is aimed at senior HR professionals who are ready to make the leap to CHRO or other top-tier executive positions. With a curriculum that brings together strategic HR thinking and advanced analytics, it gives participants the tools to not just respond to business challenges but to get ahead of them.

The Executive Development Programme brings together strategy, analytics and leadership development within one structured learning format.

In short, the most sought-after HR leaders today are those who think like business partners and act on evidence. That is what separates a seat at the table from a workdesk in the corner.

Businesses want HR at the strategy table, not just in the back office. That means reading workforce data confidently, spotting skill gaps before they become problems, and making decisions that hold up against financial scrutiny.

HR leaders are now expected to do a lot more than manage policies and processes.

The programme combines expert lectures, case discussions, simulations and project-based learning. Participants also interact with peers from different industries, creating opportunities for professional exchange and long-term connections.

Curriculum The programme is built around three pillars, each tackling a distinct vertical of senior HR leadership.

Part A: Advanced Strategic HRM covers the strategic fundamentals Learn about reading a firm's business model, building data-driven HR metrics, and value chain analysis. Participants also study sector-specific HR challenges across FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, and manufacturing, with a solid grounding in the financial side of HR decisions: cost analysis, ratio analysis, and income statements.

Part B: Advanced HR Analytics. The hands-on, numbers-driven section Participants work with ROI calculations across recruitment, training, and engagement, and get into predictive modelling for workforce planning and attrition. Tools covered include Power BI, R, SAS, Excel, and AI-based analytics. Also on the agenda is HR budgeting, compensation analytics, manpower optimisation, and HR dashboard design.

Part C: HR Leadership A focused look at what top-level HR leadership actually requires This section covers CHRO competency frameworks, AI's role in transforming HR processes, and a hands-on leadership workshop built around self-awareness, stakeholder management, and real-world decision-making.

Who Should Attend The programme is designed for experienced HR professionals who plan to level up and take on strategic leadership roles.

Ideal participants include: Senior HR managers and HR directors

HR heads and senior HR business partners

Learning and development leaders

Professionals with at least seven years of work experience after graduation The course suits professionals with a strong HR foundation who aim to strengthen analytical capability and prepare for executive leadership positions.

Faculty Leadership The programme is directed by Jatinder Kumar Jha, Associate Professor of HRM at XLRI. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, he has published extensive research on sustainable careers, digital HR transformation and competency frameworks.

His work also includes contributions to public sector HR studies and the Seventh Central Pay Commission research. Through academic research and industry engagement, he has been actively involved in shaping HR capability development in India.

Alumni Speak The programme's impact is perhaps best illustrated by the people who have been through it.

Steephan John, now Global Director at TRC Companies, Inc., secured a Director-level role at a global firm even before completing the programme. "To have secured a global leadership opportunity even before completing the programme is a testament to the impact of this learning," he shared.

Amlan Jyoti Chatterjee, Zonal Head HR at IIFL Finance Ltd, described the faculty as bringing "a perfect blend of academic rigour and practical knowledge," with case studies and industry insights making complex concepts straightforward to apply at work.

Tanya Arun Sinha, Cluster Training Manager at Tata Group, called the experience "intellectually enriching and professionally relevant," noting how the strategic HR modules were closely aligned with real-world leadership challenges.