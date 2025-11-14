Executive Development Programme in HR Business Partnering by XLRI Jamshedpur for future-ready HR leaders

Expectations from HR functions are changing rapidly, with organisations now looking for professionals who can play strategic roles rather than simply performing traditional HR duties. The Executive Development Programme in HR Business Partnering by XLRI Jamshedpur is designed to help professionals transition into these impactful roles. Over 10 months, the programme will equip participants with a deeper understanding of business challenges and teach them to craft HR solutions that align with organisational goals. Through live online sessions, case studies, peer learning and a guided live project, learners gain practical insights to become effective HR business partners. Enhance your HR skills with XLRI’s programme, gaining practical partnering abilities, strategic insight and confidence to support evolving organisational needs effectively.

A McKinsey report titled ‘A new operating model for people management: More personal, more tech, more human’ indicates that the HR function is evolving into a “strategic triumvirate” of people strategists, scientists and technologists, replacing the traditional generalist model. It adds that with nearly two-thirds of HR tasks becoming automated, professionals can focus on driving organisational design, culture, leadership and adaptability for long-term business success.