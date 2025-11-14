Executive Development Programme in HR Business Partnering by XLRI Jamshedpur for future-ready HR leaders

Expectations from HR functions are changing rapidly, with organisations now looking for professionals who can play strategic roles rather than simply performing traditional HR duties. The Executive Development Programme in HR Business Partnering by XLRI Jamshedpur is designed to help professionals transition into these impactful roles. Over 10 months, the programme will equip participants with a deeper understanding of business challenges and teach them to craft HR solutions that align with organisational goals. Through live online sessions, case studies, peer learning and a guided live project, learners gain practical insights to become effective HR business partners.
A McKinsey report titled ‘A new operating model for people management: More personal, more tech, more human’ indicates that the HR function is evolving into a “strategic triumvirate” of people strategists, scientists and technologists, replacing the traditional generalist model. It adds that with nearly two-thirds of HR tasks becoming automated, professionals can focus on driving organisational design, culture, leadership and adaptability for long-term business success.
Young HR professionals seeking this transition will find this course ideal. With a carefully structured curriculum, experienced faculty guidance and an engaging, interactive learning approach, participants gain the right knowledge and skills to progress confidently towards success in strategic HR business partnering.
Programme Highlights
The programme develops strategic, analytical, and leadership skills, enabling participants to align HR with business goals, apply data-driven insights, manage talent effectively, promote diversity, and drive sustainable organisational growth. Key aspects of this programme, including its curriculum and structure, should be considered carefully before making an informed enrolment decision. Take a look.
Curriculum
This programme offers intensive training in HRM practices, core skills, and organisational development, seamlessly integrating these with business objectives. The goal is to help HR professionals contribute directly to the strategic process of any business. Let's look at the core components of the curriculum.
Understanding the HRBP Role Introduction to the HR Business Partner (HRBP) concept and mindset comparison with other HR roles. Aligning organisational strategy with HRM practices for effective business partnering.
Business Transformation and Industry Context Understanding HR’s contribution to business transformation and addressing related challenges. Contextualising HR partnering across diverse and emerging industries.
Core Skills and Competencies Learning compensation practices and essential competencies for HRBP professionals. Building influencing and political skills to handle business challenges. Customising HR policies based on business needs and investment strategies.
Strategic HR Practices Strengthening engagement to support business requirements. Driving strategic partnerships through performance and talent management. Exploring performance management’s impact on business outcomes.
People and Organisational Development Promoting diversity and inclusion to achieve business goals. Leveraging learning and development for measurable business results. Measuring ROI and grooming future-ready talent for sustained growth.
Other highlights
Two days of on-campus learning at XLRI Jamshedpur.
Certificate of Completion awarded by XLRI.
Eligibility to apply for XLRI Executive Alumni status.
Opportunity to undertake a real-time project addressing needs within one’s own organisation.
Faculty-guided handholding sessions (30 minutes each) across stages to develop HR-based business solutions.
Live online classes conducted every Sunday from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM (IST).
Who should take this programme?
Designed for HR professionals aiming to strengthen their role as HR Business Partners.
Suitable for those working in HR without formal business partnering training.
Ideal for individuals seeking to transition from generalist HR positions to more strategic, business-focused roles.
Mode of learning?
Participants will attend live online sessions via the VCNow platform in a direct-to-desktop (D2D) mode. Participants will gain access to a dedicated learning platform and receive continuous academic support from experienced faculty and experts throughout the programme, ensuring an engaging and well-guided learning experience.
Programme details
Fee: ₹2,15,000 + GST
Last date to apply: November 30, 2025
Duration: 70 months
Eligibility:
For Indian Participants:
Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university/institution (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government).
Diploma holders with relevant work experience may be considered case by case.
For International Participants:
Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognised university or institution in their respective country.
Conclusion
This programme builds strategic thinking, analytical and leadership skills to align HR with business goals. Participants learn data-driven decision-making, talent and performance management, diversity strategies, and adaptability, gaining a deep understanding of business contexts to craft impactful, inclusive HR solutions that drive organisational growth and sustained success.