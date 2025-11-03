Gujarat Government to Roll Out Relief Package for Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains

The Gujarat government is preparing a relief package for farmers who have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains across several districts. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the administration is actively reviewing the situation and will soon roll out assistance measures to support affected cultivators. Unseasonal rains have damaged standing crops in several parts of Gujarat; the state government is preparing a relief package for affected farmers.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said that several ministers and officials have been deployed to visit rain-hit regions and assess the extent of the damage. “Ministers of the state have personally visited various affected areas to understand the condition of the farmers,” Patel said. “The administration has swiftly begun the process of reviewing and surveying the crop damage. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials in this regard.”

Unseasonal rainfall during the past few days has damaged standing crops in many parts of the state, particularly those nearing harvest. Preliminary reports indicate that crops such as cotton, groundnut, paddy, and pulses have been severely affected in some regions. The loss has sparked concern among farming communities, many of whom were preparing for the rabi season.

Patel said the state government stands with farmers “with full sensitivity and support” during this period of hardship. Officials have been asked to submit detailed damage assessments at the earliest so that financial assistance and rehabilitation measures can be finalised quickly.

The upcoming relief package is expected to include compensation for crop loss and additional measures aimed at helping farmers recover and resume agricultural activity. The state administration has previously introduced similar interventions in response to extreme weather events, underscoring the growing impact of erratic climatic conditions on Gujarat’s farming sector.