MP to Launch ‘Sugam Parivahan Seva’ from Indore, 150 E-Buses Planned

Madhya Pradesh will roll out its ambitious 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' from the Indore region, with the first phase including the operation of 150 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Monday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chairs a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited board in Bhopal on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited at the state secretariat. The meeting reviewed plans to strengthen public transport connectivity across urban, intercity and interstate routes.

According to officials, Madhya Pradesh has been divided into seven transport regions — Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Gwalior and Rewa. Bus operations under the new transport model will begin from the Indore region, covering all districts of the Indore division.

The state government plans to operate intercity buses connecting Indore with other districts, city buses within Indore and surrounding suburban areas, and interstate services linking Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials informed the board that 150 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme are expected to begin operations in Indore from July. Overall, 121 intercity routes have been identified from the Indore region, where 608 buses are proposed to be deployed.

Across the state, authorities have identified 620 routes connecting seven regional headquarters with district headquarters. A total of 2,432 buses are planned under this network. Including city and interstate operations, the broader transport plan envisages 5,206 buses operating on 1,164 routes across Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister directed district administrations and urban local bodies to ensure adequate passenger facilities and transport infrastructure along the proposed routes.

Officials clarified that the new services will be operated under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and existing permits of private bus operators will remain unaffected.

The board also approved organisational structures, recruitment rules and staffing plans for the state-level holding company and seven regional subsidiary companies that will manage the transport network.